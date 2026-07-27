Vivo T5e was launched in India on Monday as the fourth model in the tech firm's Vivo T5 lineup. The handset joins the Vivo T5 Lite 5G, Vivo T5 Pro 5G, and Vivo T5x 5G, arriving as the new entry-level offering. The Vivo T5e is available for purchase in the country via the company's website and an e-commerce website in two colourways. The handset is powered by an octa-core Unisoc chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone also boasts a 5,500mAh battery, which is claimed to provide up to 47 hours of music playback on a single charge.

Vivo T5e Price in India, Availability

Vivo T5e price in India is set at Rs. 13,999 for the single model, which features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The new Vivo T series smartphone is currently on sale in India via the Vivo online store, Flipkart, and other offline retail channels. The Vivo T5e is offered in Aero Blue and Shadow Grey colour options.

Vivo T5e Specifications, Features

The Vivo T5e is the company's latest dual-SIM smartphone that runs on its latest OriginOS 6, which is based on Android 16. The handset is equipped with a 6.74-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD touchscreen, which delivers up to a 90Hz refresh rate. The tech firm claims that the Vivo T5e also ships with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, along with a Military-Grade Durability certification.

An octa-core Unisoc T7225 chipset powers the latest Vivo T5e. The handset also features 4GB of RAM, with support for virtual RAM expansion of up to 4GB. Moreover, it features 64GB of onboard storage, which can be extended by up to 2TB via a microSD card. In the photography and videography department, the Vivo T5 series smartphone carries a single 8-megapixel camera on the back. The smartphone also sports a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo T5e is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery. The company claims that the handset will deliver up to 18 hours of online video playback, up to 47 hours of music playback, up to 13.5 hours of social media usage, or up to 28 hours of voice calls on a single charge. The smartphone has been launched with support for 15W wired fast charging and a claimed four-year battery health.