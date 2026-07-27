Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • [Exclusive] iQOO Z11 to Launch in India Soon With a New MediaTek Chipset, 3D Curved Display

[Exclusive] iQOO Z11 to Launch in India Soon With a New MediaTek Chipset, 3D Curved Display

iQOO Z11 will be launched in India as the country’s first phone to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 July 2026 14:33 IST
[Exclusive] iQOO Z11 to Launch in India Soon With a New MediaTek Chipset, 3D Curved Display

Photo Credit: Vivo

iQOO Z11 features a 16-megapixel selfie camera in China

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iQOO Z11 features a different MediaTek SoC in China
  • iQOO Z11 features a 9,020mAh battery in China
  • iQOO has yet to confirm the exact launch date
Advertisement

iQOO Z11 Lite was recently launched in India, arriving as the second addition to the company's Z11 family, joining the iQOO Z11x 5G. Now, the Vivo sub-brand appears to be preparing to unveil the third model in the lineup. Gadgets 360 has exclusively learnt from credible sources that the standard iQOO Z11 model will be launched in India soon. Apart from this, the handset will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7000 chipset in the country, unlike its Chinese counterpart. The handset is expected to debut in India months after it was first unveiled in China in March.

iQOO Z11 India Launch Set for August

Sources close to the development told Gadgets 360 that the iQOO Z11 will be launched in India in August. The sources further revealed that the upcoming smartphone from iQOO will be the first smartphone in India to be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset. Interestingly, the Chinese variant comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 SoC. We have also learned that the upcoming handset will be equipped with a 3D curved display in India. Since its anticipated debut in the country is a few weeks away, the Vivo sub-brand is expected to reveal more details soon.

VoltiQOO Z11 Discussion
Explore More...

The iQOO Z11 was launched in China on March 26 at a starting price of CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 31,200) for the base 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. On the other hand, the 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB variant were unveiled in the country at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 34,000), CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 38,100), CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 40,800), and CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 46,300), respectively.

To recap, in China, the iQOO Z11 features a 6.83-inch (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 165Hz and offers a 300Hz touch sampling rate, HDR support, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. Unlike its Indian counterpart, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process, along with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

The iQOO Z11 also packs a 9,020mAh battery in China and supports 90W wired fast charging. It carries a dual rear camera system, led by a 50-megapixel primary shooter with optical image stabilisation, paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The handset also features a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQOO Z11, iQOO, iQOO Z11 India Launch, iQOO Z11 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Amazon Games Confirms Tomb Raider: Catalyst Delay, Says 'Excited' About 007 First Light Franchise

Related Stories

[Exclusive] iQOO Z11 to Launch in India Soon With a New MediaTek Chipset, 3D Curved Display
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. God of War Laufey Launches Next Year, New God of War With Kratos Confirmed
  2. Vivo T5e With a 5,500mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
  3. Xiaomi, Redmi Smartphone Prices Reportedly Increased in India
  4. Redmi 17 4G Specifications Leaked Ahead of Expected Debut
  5. Poco M8 Power Set to Launch in India on This Date
  6. OnePlus 16 May Retain OnePlus 15-Inspired Design, Launch in October
  7. Vivo X300 E With a 7,200mAh Battery Arrives at This Price
  8. Exclusive: iQOO Z11 to Launch in India Soon With This MediaTek SoC
  9. Insta360 X6 Retail Box Leak Reveals Key Details Ahead of Launch
  10. Vi Introduces Rs 200 Pack With 20 OTT Platforms and Unlimited 5G
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 17T, Redmi Note 15 5G, Redmi 15 Series Price in India Reportedly Hiked: Check Revised Prices
  2. Vi Launches Rs. 200 Prepaid Plan With 20 OTT Apps, Live TV, Unlimited 5G Data, and More
  3. Insta360 X6 Retail Box Leak Reveals Key Details Ahead of Launch
  4. [Exclusive] iQOO Z11 to Launch in India Soon With a New MediaTek Chipset, 3D Curved Display
  5. Amazon Games Confirms Tomb Raider: Catalyst Delay, Says 'Excited' About 007 First Light Franchise
  6. Vivo T5e Launched in India With 5,500mAh Battery, 8-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  7. Honor Robot Phone Launch Date Announced; Leaked Unboxing Video, Colour Options and Other Details Surface Online
  8. Amazon Great Freedom Sale Starts August 7: Early Prime Access, Top Bank Offers and Deals Teased
  9. Poco M8 Power India Launch Date Announced; Teased to Offer Up to 3 Days of Battery Life
  10. Redmi 17 4G Leak Suggests MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra Chip, 7,500mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »