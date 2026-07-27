iQOO Z11 Lite was recently launched in India, arriving as the second addition to the company's Z11 family, joining the iQOO Z11x 5G. Now, the Vivo sub-brand appears to be preparing to unveil the third model in the lineup. Gadgets 360 has exclusively learnt from credible sources that the standard iQOO Z11 model will be launched in India soon. Apart from this, the handset will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7000 chipset in the country, unlike its Chinese counterpart. The handset is expected to debut in India months after it was first unveiled in China in March.

iQOO Z11 India Launch Set for August

Sources close to the development told Gadgets 360 that the iQOO Z11 will be launched in India in August. The sources further revealed that the upcoming smartphone from iQOO will be the first smartphone in India to be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset. Interestingly, the Chinese variant comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 SoC. We have also learned that the upcoming handset will be equipped with a 3D curved display in India. Since its anticipated debut in the country is a few weeks away, the Vivo sub-brand is expected to reveal more details soon.

The iQOO Z11 was launched in China on March 26 at a starting price of CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 31,200) for the base 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. On the other hand, the 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB variant were unveiled in the country at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 34,000), CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 38,100), CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 40,800), and CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 46,300), respectively.

To recap, in China, the iQOO Z11 features a 6.83-inch (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 165Hz and offers a 300Hz touch sampling rate, HDR support, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. Unlike its Indian counterpart, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process, along with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

The iQOO Z11 also packs a 9,020mAh battery in China and supports 90W wired fast charging. It carries a dual rear camera system, led by a 50-megapixel primary shooter with optical image stabilisation, paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The handset also features a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.