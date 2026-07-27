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Amazon Great Freedom Sale Starts August 7: Early Prime Access, Top Bank Offers and Deals Teased

Amazon will provide up to a 10 percent instant discount on purchases using select bank cards during the sale.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 July 2026 14:00 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale Starts August 7: Early Prime Access, Top Bank Offers and Deals Teased

Photo Credit: Amazon

The Independence Day-themed sale event will begin next month

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Highlights
  • The Amazon Great Freedom Sale begins in India on August 7
  • HDFC Bank cardholders can get 10 percent instant discounts
  • No-cost EMI options will be available on select products
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The Amazon Great Freedom Sale has been announced in India. It is the e-commerce giant's Independence Day-themed annual sale event in the country, which is expected to offer deals across smartphones, accessories, laptops, home appliances, Amazon devices, and more. Amazon has also partnered with select banks to offer instant discounts on card purchases, along with additional exchange deals and no-cost EMI benefits.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale Date, Offers

Amazon's Independence Day-themed sale event is set to kick off on August 7 in India. The e-commerce giant, however, has yet to announce the exact duration of the Great Freedom Sale or the early-access window for Prime subscribers.

During the sale, customers will be able to avail of a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EasyEMI transactions on eligible purchases. Further, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank card holders can unlock 5 percent unlimited savings. Amazon is also advertising no-cost EMI options on select products, along with exchange offers, to further lower the effective sale price of products.

As per Amazon, Great Freedom Sale will have Top 100 Deals, Blockbuster Deals, Blockbuster Deals with Exchange, and Trending Deals. There will also be limited-period 8 PM deals from participating brands. The company, however, has not yet revealed the products that will be included in these promotions.

In addition to discounts on products, the e-commerce giant has teased several additional offers as part of the sale. These include Freebie Central, Buy More Save More, Amazon Combos, Exchange Mela, Amazon Coupons, and Sample Mania. Customers will also be able to access gift cards and vouchers with discounts of up to 10 percent.

Apart from this, customers will also be able to take advantage of Amazon Pay-related offers. These include Rs. 50 on shopping through its Send Money offer, cashback rewards of up to Rs. 2,000, and savings of up to Rs. 50 on mobile recharges. Customers purchasing car insurance through the platform can also get up to Rs. 999 off the premium.

Amazon says deals and offers on products will be revealed closer to the commencement of the sale, which is set for August 7.

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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, Amazon Sale, Amazon, Sale Offers 2026
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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