Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor Robot Phone Launch Date Announced; Leaked Unboxing Video, Colour Options and Other Details Surface Online

Honor Robot Phone Launch Date Announced; Leaked Unboxing Video, Colour Options and Other Details Surface Online

Honor Robot Phone is reportedly available for pre-order via a Chinese online retailer's website.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 July 2026 14:01 IST
Honor Robot Phone Launch Date Announced; Leaked Unboxing Video, Colour Options and Other Details Surface Online

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Robot Phone will sport a hole-punch display

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Honor Robot Phone could sport a 6.4-inch flat display
  • Honor Robot Phone might pack a 6,000mAh battery
  • Honor Robot Phone could carry a 200-megapixel camera
Advertisement

Honor Robot Phone was first showcased by the smartphone maker during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in March. The first-of-a-kind handset is teased to feature a gimbal camera on the back, housed inside a camera module behind a glass cover. The company claims that the gimbal camera will be able to provide contextual responses based on a user's environment. The tech firm has now announced the launch date of the upcoming Honor Robot Phone in China. The handset has also reportedly been listed on a retailer's website in the country, revealing its key details. In addition, a leaked unboxing video has surfaced online.

Honor Robot Phone Set to Launch in China on August 12

In a post on Weibo on Monday, the smartphone maker announced that its new Honor Robot Phone will be launched in China on August 12. The company has confirmed that the handset has been built in collaboration with the Munich-based film equipment firm ARRI. Ahead of the launch event, the tech firm will showcase the Honor Robot Phone on July 28 at 10 am local time (7:30 am IST). During the showcase, Honor will demonstrate the imaging capabilities of the handset.

VoltHonor Robot Phone Discussion
Explore More...

According to a report by The Tech Outlook, the Honor Robot Phone is currently listed on JD.com, available for pre-order in China. The listing reportedly confirms that the smartphone will be offered in two colour options, namely Moon Shadow Gray and Star Trail Silver. Moreover, the Honor Robot Phone could go on sale in the country in at least 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations.

Further, Gizmochina reports that a purported unboxing video of the Honor Robot Phone has surfaced online, revealing details regarding its packaging and showing the handset's gimbal camera at work. The Honor Robot Phone appears in a gray shade, with a flat display surrounded by relatively thin bezels. It might also feature a hole-punch display cutout for the selfie camera.

The video also shows the phone with a 200-megapixel rear ‘4D Gimbal' camera, offering a 23mm focal length. Inside the box, the tech firm might pack a 120W charging adapter, a USB Type-C to Type-C cable, and a case. While turning on the gimbal camera, the video shows a special animation, which also appears while closing it.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Honor Robot Phone will be equipped with either a 6.3-inch or a 6.4-inch flat display with 1.5K resolution. The company might also equip the smartphone with Qualcomm's flagship octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. It could also pack a 6,000mAh battery. Apart from the 200-megapixel gimbal camera on the back, the Honor Robot Phone is also expected to feature a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera on the back.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor Robot Phone, Honor, Honor Robot Phone Launch, Honor Robot Phone Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Redmi 17 4G Leak Suggests MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra Chip, 7,500mAh Battery
Poco M8 Power India Launch Date Announced; Teased to Offer Up to 3 Days of Battery Life

Related Stories

Honor Robot Phone Launch Date Announced; Leaked Unboxing Video, Colour Options and Other Details Surface Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo S2 Dummy Units Show Black, Rose Gold Colours Ahead of India Launch
  2. Tomb Raider: Catalyst Has Been Delayed to 2028, Amazon Games Confirms
  3. God of War Laufey Launches Next Year, New God of War With Kratos Confirmed
  4. OnePlus 16 May Retain OnePlus 15-Inspired Design, Launch in October
  5. Vivo T5e With a 5,500mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
  6. Best 120Hz Display Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000 in India
  7. Poco M8 Power Set to Launch in India on This Date
  8. Google Pixel 11 Series Price Hike Seems Likely: Here's Why
  9. Vivo X300 E With a 7,200mAh Battery Arrives at This Price
  10. Amazon Great Freedom Sale Starts August 7: Dates and Best Deals
#Latest Stories
  1. [Exclusive] iQOO Z11 to Launch in India Soon With a New MediaTek Chipset, 3D Curved Display
  2. Amazon Games Confirms Tomb Raider: Catalyst Delay, Says 'Excited' About 007 First Light Franchise
  3. Vivo T5e Launched in India With 5,500mAh Battery, 8-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  4. Honor Robot Phone Launch Date Announced; Leaked Unboxing Video, Colour Options and Other Details Surface Online
  5. Amazon Great Freedom Sale Starts August 7: Early Prime Access, Top Bank Offers and Deals Teased
  6. Poco M8 Power India Launch Date Announced; Teased to Offer Up to 3 Days of Battery Life
  7. Redmi 17 4G Leak Suggests MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra Chip, 7,500mAh Battery
  8. OnePlus 16 Tipped to Launch in October With 9,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC
  9. God of War Laufey Release Date Announced, Next God of War Game With Kratos Confirmed
  10. Vivo X300 E Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, 7,200mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »