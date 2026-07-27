Honor Robot Phone was first showcased by the smartphone maker during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in March. The first-of-a-kind handset is teased to feature a gimbal camera on the back, housed inside a camera module behind a glass cover. The company claims that the gimbal camera will be able to provide contextual responses based on a user's environment. The tech firm has now announced the launch date of the upcoming Honor Robot Phone in China. The handset has also reportedly been listed on a retailer's website in the country, revealing its key details. In addition, a leaked unboxing video has surfaced online.

Honor Robot Phone Set to Launch in China on August 12

In a post on Weibo on Monday, the smartphone maker announced that its new Honor Robot Phone will be launched in China on August 12. The company has confirmed that the handset has been built in collaboration with the Munich-based film equipment firm ARRI. Ahead of the launch event, the tech firm will showcase the Honor Robot Phone on July 28 at 10 am local time (7:30 am IST). During the showcase, Honor will demonstrate the imaging capabilities of the handset.

According to a report by The Tech Outlook, the Honor Robot Phone is currently listed on JD.com, available for pre-order in China. The listing reportedly confirms that the smartphone will be offered in two colour options, namely Moon Shadow Gray and Star Trail Silver. Moreover, the Honor Robot Phone could go on sale in the country in at least 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations.

Further, Gizmochina reports that a purported unboxing video of the Honor Robot Phone has surfaced online, revealing details regarding its packaging and showing the handset's gimbal camera at work. The Honor Robot Phone appears in a gray shade, with a flat display surrounded by relatively thin bezels. It might also feature a hole-punch display cutout for the selfie camera.

The video also shows the phone with a 200-megapixel rear ‘4D Gimbal' camera, offering a 23mm focal length. Inside the box, the tech firm might pack a 120W charging adapter, a USB Type-C to Type-C cable, and a case. While turning on the gimbal camera, the video shows a special animation, which also appears while closing it.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Honor Robot Phone will be equipped with either a 6.3-inch or a 6.4-inch flat display with 1.5K resolution. The company might also equip the smartphone with Qualcomm's flagship octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. It could also pack a 6,000mAh battery. Apart from the 200-megapixel gimbal camera on the back, the Honor Robot Phone is also expected to feature a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera on the back.