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iQOO Z12 Lite 5G Reportedly Listed on IMEI Database; Key Specifications Leaked

The latest IMEI listing suggests that I2603 is iQOO Z12 Lite 5G, rather than a variant of the iQOO 15 Ultra as previously speculated.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 2 September 2026 14:47 IST
iQOO Z12 Lite 5G Reportedly Listed on IMEI Database; Key Specifications Leaked

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Z11 Lite has a 6,500mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging

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Highlights
  • iQOO Z12 Lite 5G is said to be in the works
  • Model number I2603 was previously believed to be linked to iQOO 15 Ultra
  • iQOO Z12 Lite 5G could get a 6.77-inch display
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iQOO Z11 Lite with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and 6,500mAh battery launched in July in India. Now, iQOO seems to be gearing up to launch the iQOO Z12 Lite 5G as a successor. Ahead of any official confirmation, the iQOO Z12 Lite 5G has reportedly surfaced on the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) website. The listing indicates an imminent launch. The iQOO Z12 Lite 5G is speculated to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and an 8,000mAh battery with 33W charging support.

iQOO Z12 Lite 5G Spotted on IMEI Database 

A new entry on the IMEI database spotted by Passionategeekz.com suggests that the model number I2603 is associated with the iQOO Z12 Lite 5G. This model number was previously believed to be linked to the iQOO 15 Ultra. The IMEI listing does not show any specifications for the iQOO Z12 Lite 5G, but it suggests that the handset is currently in internal testing.

The model number I2603 appeared on the EEC certification website back in July alongside the V2546A. The V2546A model was already believed to be linked to the Chinese version of the iQOO 15 Ultra.

The report claims that the iQOO Z12 Lite 5G will come with a  6.77-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset. It is likely to feature an 8,000mAh battery with 33W charging support. It could include a 16-megapixel selfie shooter and a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera.

We can expect the iQOO Z12 Lite 5G to bring upgrades over the iQOO Z11 Lite, which was launched in India in July this year with a price tag of Rs. 19,499 for the base variant. The existing model has a 6.74-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD panel and runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset. It has a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel sensor and carries a 6,500mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging.

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Further reading: iQOO Z12 Lite 5G, iQOO Z12 Lite, iQOO Z11 Lite
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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iQOO Z12 Lite 5G Reportedly Listed on IMEI Database; Key Specifications Leaked
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