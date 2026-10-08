Finding a capable sub-Rs. 20,000 budget smartphone in 2026 is quite difficult. India's budget smartphone segment currently offers nearly entry-level hardware at budget prices. Buyers expect a decent daylight camera, a smooth software experience, and good battery life. But with every passing month, these basic requirements are getting harder to deliver at the sub-Rs. 20,000 price point. iQOO's Z11 Lite is a good example of what's going on in this segment. It is a budget 5G smartphone that's literally hanging in there and taking one for the team.

It is the most affordable device in iQOO's Z series, with a price tag starting at Rs. 19,999 for the base 4GB+128GB variant. Its highlight is its design and battery performance, and you might assume these two features wouldn't be hard for a Chinese brand to deliver. Well, times are tough, and you will be surprised where the brand had to cut corners to land this rather basic budget benchmark in 2026.

iQOO Z11 Lite Design: A Different Take

Dimensions - 167.4 x 77.1 x 8.39mm

Weight - 209g

Durability - IP65

The iQOO Z11 Lite has a narrow design that makes it taller but comfortable to hold. The frame and rear panel are made from polycarbonate. This keeps the phone's weight in check, since it has a large 6,500mAh battery. Oddly, even with the polycarbonate bits, the phone still feels a bit heavy at 209g.

The iQOO Z11 Lite has a matte-finished frame and rear panel

The matte-finished frame and matte rear panel keep fingerprints away, but they also make the device slippery. The Solar Flame colourway we received for review has a premium marble-like appearance with a shiny, flare-like texture visible at different angles. The dual rear camera setup doesn't protrude much, giving the device a minimalist look.

At 8.39mm, the phone isn't thin, but the thick black bezel around the display glass makes the mid-frame look slimmer. The iQOO Z11 Lite's IP65 durability rating provides full dust protection but only basic water resistance, so it can only survive light splashes.

The iQOO Z11 Lite's primary speaker is its receiver speaker, which is located at the top edge of the device

One of the oddest design quirks of the iQOO Z11 Lite is the placement of its speaker. iQOO provides a mic, USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom. So where is this speaker? Well, the phone's primary speaker is the receiver speaker you use to answer calls. As expected, it sounds tinny, isn't very loud and also gets blocked easily when playing games.

iQOO Z11 Lite Display: Sharp but Not Bright

Display size - 6.74-inch, 1,600 x 720 pixels, 260 DPI, 20:9 aspect ratio

Display type - 120Hz, IPS LCD

Display protection - NA

Not many of us will expect an HD+ display at a sub-Rs. 20,000 price point, but in 2026, we expect this display to at least deliver the basics. The iQOO Z11 Lite offers a basic HD+ resolution that seems sharp enough when you zoom in on images and view OriginOS UI elements. Viewing angles aren't great, and the colours shift a bit when you view the display off-centre. Contrast also isn't great, so don't expect an enjoyable viewing experience during dark scenes.

The iQOO Z11 Lite's display should have been brighter

The display's maximum brightness also isn't capable of tackling outdoor sunlight, and you may have to squint to figure out what's happening on your display. This gets very annoying, especially when using the camera app outdoors, because it's hard to tell what you're capturing.

All of that effort spent on the minimalist rear panel is lost when you flip it over and turn on the display. Along with an old-school waterdrop notch at the top, it also has a noticeably thick border at the bottom.

iQOO Z11 Lite Software: Quite Customisable

Android version - 16

Software - OriginOS 6

Software commitment - 2 years OS + 4 years SMRs

iQOO's OriginOS experience is quite good, but it falls short on overall smoothness because of the underlying hardware. OriginOS 6 remains quite customisable, and I'm happy to see lockscreen themes and other customisation options on this budget device.

Vivo also provides AI tools for image editing, note-taking, and audio recording, none of which are perfect, but still handy when you need them. I was surprised to see fewer third-party apps and games than usual. The phone still packs the usual Vivo bloatware, but I didn't get spammed with notifications.

The iQOO Z11 Lite's software feels a bit sluggish

Just 2 years of software OS updates feels a bit underwhelming since the phone runs Android 16. Android 18 will be the iQOO Z11 Lite's last update. Since the Android 16 UI experience isn't great, I'm not confident the phone will handle future updates well.

iQOO Z11 Lite Performance: Gets the Job Done

Processor - MediaTek Dimensity 6300, 2.4GHz (6nm)

RAM - 4/6GB (LPDDR4X)

Storage - 128/256GB

We received the 6GB RAM variant of the iQOO Z11 Lite for review. With that in mind, we cannot tell how badly the base 4GB variant (priced at Rs. 19,999) performs. Sadly, the 6GB RAM variant does not provide a smooth software experience either. There's plenty of jitter, noticeable lag when launching apps and stuttering when scrolling through lists.

Benchmarks iQOO Z11 Lite Price 19,999 Display resolution HD+ Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (6nm) AnTuTu v10 6,32,287 (Lite) PCMark Work 3.0 9,057 Geekbench 7 Single 657 Geekbench 7 Multi 2,012 Geekbench AI CPU (Quantized) 1,025 Geekbench AI GPU (Quantized) 456 3DM Wild Life 1,317 3DM Wild Life Unlimited 1,292 3DM Steel Nomad Light NA

The iQOO Z11 Lite isn't built for gaming, and its modest hardware specifications reflect that. I tried out Call of Duty: Mobile, and the phone defaulted to Low graphics and Medium frame rate. The gaming experience at default settings was passable, with some lag and unstable frame rates. Next, I switched to the best available option, Medium graphics, and played it safe with Medium frame rate. With these settings, the phone lagged quite a bit during gameplay, making it hard to keep up in competitive tournaments. The display's low touch sampling rate made things worse with slower reaction times. Lastly, the sound felt one-sided.

iQOO Z11 Lite Cameras: Odd Choices

Primary camera - 50-megapixel, f/1.8, AF

Selfie camera - 5-megapixel, f/2.2, Fixed Focus (FF)

iQOO Z11 Lite primary camera samples (tap images to expand)

The primary camera captures images with natural-looking colours. Details aren't very clear, as textures look blotchy in bright daylight. The camera tends to overexpose scenes, and you will find plenty of clipped highlights in most images. In rare cases, when the lighting is just right, you can get a worthy picture, but zooming in a bit reveals all its flaws. Portraits appear fine with decent edge detection, but details appear slightly oversharpened. In street-lit settings, photos come out soft even in Night mode. Textures are generally blurry, and the same applies to moving objects.

iQOO Z11 Lite selfie camera samples (tap images to expand)

The 5-megapixel selfie camera produces low-resolution images with exaggerated details thanks to heavy processing.

Video recordings max out at 1080p 30 fps. Like the photos, the videos aren't very sharp and don't show much detail. Stabilisation is also quite poor, especially when walking or panning, making the low-resolution footage appear shaky. Low-light videos come out noisy, with blotchy textures.

iQOO Z11 Lite Battery:

Battery capacity - 6,500mAh

Wired charging - 44W

Charger in the box - Yes

The iQOO Z11 Lite gets 44W wired charging

With lower-than-usual performance parameters for its display and performance, we weren't surprised that its battery life was stellar. With the display set to 50 percent brightness, our PC Mark Battery Life Test delivered a very good 26 hours and 29 minutes. With casual use (which seems to be the ideal use case for this device), the iQOO Z11 Lite can easily last two days on a full charge. When using the bundled 44W charger, the phone managed a 36 percent charge in 30 minutes and a 73 percent in an hour, reaching a fully charged state in 1 hour and 24 minutes.

iQOO Z11 Lite Verdict

Given the sorry state of the budget smartphone segment in 2026, we should be both surprised and thankful that smartphone brands can even ship smartphones at sub-Rs. 20,000 pricing. With companies in cost-cutting mode, getting a smartphone with last year's specifications isn't a bad deal. However, brands need to deliver a new hardware or software feature to keep buyers in that segment interested.

Given this uphill battle, we recommend the iQOO Z11 Lite only if you want a second device to answer calls or keep track of messages. Compared to the iQOO Z10 Lite, the Z11 Lite doesn't lose anything, but gains an IP65 durability rating (up from IP64), a bigger 6,500mAh battery (up by 500mAh), and faster 44W charging (up from 15W). With the older iQOO Z10 Lite also retailing at Rs. 18,999, the iQOO Z11 Lite at Rs. 19,999 is a no-brainer if you are interested in this smartphone.

That said, your alternatives include the Motorola G37 Power at Rs. 19,999 (4+64GB), which offers a similar phone with a cleaner software experience. Xiaomi recently launched its Redmi 17C, which we have yet to review (read first impressions). However, we would recommend spending a few thousands more and purchasing a OnePlus CE6 Lite (Rs. 28,999 onwards) if you are looking for a primary device. It has a capable processor, a smoother software experience and a decent daylight camera like all sub-Rs. 30,000 smartphones available in 2026, it also offers excellent battery life with an 8,000mAh battery.