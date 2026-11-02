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OnePlus Buds Pro 4 Specifications, Features Officially Revealed Ahead of Launch

The earbuds support Bluetooth 6.1, dual-device connectivity and wireless charging.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 2 November 2026 11:49 IST
OnePlus Buds Pro 4 Specifications, Features Officially Revealed Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Buds Pro 4 is listed in Polar White and Titanium Shadow colourways

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Highlights
  • OnePlus claims up to twice the ANC performance of Buds Pro 3
  • The earbuds offer AI Live Translation and Clear Audio Recording
  • The charging case extends battery life to up to 53 hours
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OnePlus has revealed the specifications and features of the Buds Pro 4 on its global website ahead of their expected launch. The upcoming flagship TWS earbuds are co-developed with Danish audio company Dynaudio and feature a dual-driver setup, adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC), and LHDC 5.0 audio support. They will also offer AI-powered features such as live translation and call noise reduction, along with up to 53 hours of battery life with the charging case.

OnePlus Buds Pro 4 Features, Specifications

The OnePlus Buds Pro 4 use an 11mm composite woofer and a 6mm planar tweeter, powered by independent dual DACs. The audio system has been developed with Dynaudio and includes a dual-magnet dynamic driver with a 30-layer ceramic-metal diaphragm. According to OnePlus, the setup delivers 50 percent more bass driving force than the Buds Pro 3.

The newest Buds Pro 4 earbuds support Hi-Res Audio with LHDC 5.0, offering a bitrate of up to 1Mbps and 24-bit/192kHz audio playback. Spatial Audio with head tracking is also available, alongside Golden Sound, which creates a personalised audio profile based on the user's ear canal and hearing range.

For noise cancellation, OnePlus has equipped the Buds Pro 4 earbuds with adaptive ANC and real-time scene recognition, allowing them to adjust noise cancellation levels based on the surrounding environment. The company claims they can remove up to twice as much background noise as the Buds Pro 3. Voice noise reduction is also said to be 2.5 times better than on the previous model. Each earbud houses three microphones and a voice pickup unit (VPU) bone-conduction sensor, along with AI-based noise reduction for clearer calls in noisy surroundings.

The Buds Pro 4 also bring a few AI-based features, including AI Live Translation and Clear Audio Recording. The former supports in-person translation across languages, while the latter uses Dolby audio processing to record sound through both earbuds simultaneously. There are some device restrictions, however. AI Live Translation requires a OnePlus device running ColorOS 17 or later, while Clear Audio Recording works with the OnePlus 10 series and newer models.

OnePlus also includes support for Google Gemini voice access and Neck Health monitoring, which uses head-tilt alerts to remind users to maintain a healthy posture. The earbuds also offer a low-latency gaming mode, reducing audio latency to 39ms when paired with select OnePlus smartphones.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus Buds Pro 4 include Bluetooth 6.1, Google Fast Pair, and Microsoft Swift Pair. The earbuds support AAC, SBC, LHDC and LC3 audio codecs, with a Bluetooth transmission range of up to 10m. They can also connect to two devices simultaneously.

Battery life on the OnePlus Buds Pro 4 is rated at up to 13 hours on a single charge with ANC turned off and AAC enabled. The charging case extends this to up to 53 hours under the same conditions. With ANC switched on, playback time drops to up to six hours on the earbuds and 26 hours with the case. Using ANC and LHDC together reduces the claimed battery life further to 5.5 hours on a single charge and 22 hours with the case.

OnePlus says a 10-minute charge can provide up to 14 hours of playback when charging the Buds Pro 4 earbuds and case together. The case supports USB Type-C and wireless charging, as well as reverse wireless charging from compatible OnePlus smartphones. The charging case has a matte finish, a metallic ring and a pebble-inspired design.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 4 earbuds come in Titanium Shadow and Polar White colour options and carry an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. The charging case does not have a water-resistance rating. Each earbud weighs 5.6g, while the case weighs 41.8g, taking the combined weight to approximately 53g. The earbuds measure 32.11 x 18.19 x 21.03mm, and the case measures 63.40 x 49.50 x 25.55mm.

OnePlus has yet to announce the launch date or pricing of the Buds Pro 4. Although the earbuds are listed on its global website, the company has not confirmed which markets will get them or whether they will launch in India.

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Further reading: OnePlus Buds Pro 4, OnePlus Buds Pro 4 Features, OnePlus Buds Pro 4 specifications, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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