Vivo V21s 5G has been launched in Taiwan. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC and runs Android 12 OS. The smartphone from Vivo sports a 6.44-inch AMOLED full-HD+ display with a resolution of 2,404 x 1,080 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset features a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 64-megapixel sensor. The Vivo V21s 5G packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The smartphone comes in two colour options.

Vivo V21s 5G price

The Vivo V21s 5G has been priced at NTD 11,490 (roughly Rs. 30,000) in Taiwan. As mentioned earlier, the smartphone is available for purchase in two colour options — Colourful and Dark Blue.

Vivo V21s 5G specifications

The V21s 5G from Vivo is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC and runs Android 12 OS that is overlaid with FunTouch OS 12. The smartphone features an inbuilt storage of 128GB. It sports a 6.44-inch AMOLED full-HD+ display with a resolution of 2,404 x 1,080 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the Vivo V21s 5G houses a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies, the handset comes with a 44-megapixel camera.

In terms of connectivity, the dual-SIM Vivo V21s 5G supports 5G, Bluetooth v5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and offers a USB Type-C port, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As mentioned earlier, the Vivo V21s 5G packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The smartphone from the Chinese company measures 159.68 x 73.90 x 7.29mm and weighs around 177g.

The Vivo V21 5G was launched in India in April. This smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC and runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top. The handset features a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 64-megapixel primary camera.

