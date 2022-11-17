Technology News
loading

BTC, ETH Drop in Values With Losses, Stablecoins Manage to See Gains

As per Gadgets 360’s crypto price tracker, BTC prices dropped by 1.15 percent to trade at $16,688 (roughly Rs. 13.5 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 17 November 2022 11:13 IST
BTC, ETH Drop in Values With Losses, Stablecoins Manage to See Gains

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WorldSpectrum

The total crypto valuation currently stands at its yearly low of $831.86 billion

Highlights
  • Dogecoin, Shiba Inu saw losses
  • Binance Coin, USD Coin saw losses
  • Solana, LEO saw gains

Market fluctuations have clearly not taken a break for the crypto sector, ever since the FTX crypto exchange suffered a terrible downfall around last week. Bitcoin on Thursday, November 17, opened with price drops. As per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker, BTC prices dropped by 1.15 percent to trade at $16,688 (roughly Rs. 13.5 lakh). Even on international exchanges, Bitcoin failed to register any profits. According to Binance and Coinbase, BTC values are hovering around the similar price point after reflecting losses of around 1.15 percent.

Ether followed Bitcoin to be on the loss-making side of the crypto charts. After registering 3.05 percent in losses, ETH is presently trading at $1,218 (roughly Rs. 99,208), the crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360 showed.

Presently, majority cryptocurrencies are trading in losses, which could gradually entice investors to buy the dips.

Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, and Polkadot — all stepped into the trading arena today with small, but significant losses.

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu also struggled with losses alongside Tron, Uniswap, Litecoin, and Aalanche.

Only a handful of cryptocurrencies, especially stablecoins, managed to see gains today.

These include Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD.

Altcoins such as Solana, LEO, Monero, and Bitcoin Cash also reeled-in profits.

The overall crypto market slipped down by 2.13 percent in the last 24 hours, as per CoinMarketCap.

The total crypto valuation currently stands at its yearly low of $831.86 billion (roughly Rs. 67,75,522 crore).

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Stablecoins
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Vivo V21s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Featured video of the day
[Sponsored] Alpha 15 and MSI Bravo 15 – Powered by AMD

Related Stories

BTC, ETH Drop in Values With Losses, Stablecoins Manage to See Gains
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro Series With USB Type-C to Offer Improved Transfer Speeds: Kuo
  2. Mobile Industry Agrees for Phased Rollout of Uniform Device Chargers in India
  3. Elon Musk to Find New Leader to Run Twitter, Jack Dorsey Says No
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Review: The Complete Package?
  5. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Defends $56 Billion Pay Package in Court
  6. Amazon Laid Off Devices Unit Staff, Including Retail and HR, Amid Job Cuts
  7. Google Pixel Fold First Look Leaked, Expected to Launch in May 2023
  8. Vivo V21s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC Launched: Details
  9. Vivo X90 Series to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, Live Images Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Seemingly Working on End-to-End Encryption for Direct Messages, Elon Musk Teases Confirmation
  2. OnePlus 11 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Report
  3. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max With USB Type-C to Offer Improved Transfer Speeds: Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. Abu Dhabi Regulators Pick Blockchain to Accelerate Speed of Judicial Processes
  5. Moto X40 Confirmed to Pack New Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: All Details
  6. Elon Musk Defends $56 Billion Salary, Says Some Tesla Decisions Made Without Board Nod
  7. Xbox November Update Lets You Join Discord Voice Channels Directly From Console
  8. Coinbase CFO Says Full Contagion of FTX Bankruptcy Yet to Be Revealed: Report
  9. Activision Blizzard to Suspend China Game Services After NetEase Licenses End in January
  10. Gemini Outage: Crypto Exchange Recovers After Major Disruption Affecting Trading Services, Withdrawals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.