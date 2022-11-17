BTC, ETH Drop in Values With Losses, Stablecoins Manage to See Gains

Market fluctuations have clearly not taken a break for the crypto sector, ever since the FTX crypto exchange suffered a terrible downfall around last week. Bitcoin on Thursday, November 17, opened with price drops. As per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker, BTC prices dropped by 1.15 percent to trade at $16,688 (roughly Rs. 13.5 lakh). Even on international exchanges, Bitcoin failed to register any profits. According to Binance and Coinbase, BTC values are hovering around the similar price point after reflecting losses of around 1.15 percent.

Ether followed Bitcoin to be on the loss-making side of the crypto charts. After registering 3.05 percent in losses, ETH is presently trading at $1,218 (roughly Rs. 99,208), the crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360 showed.

Presently, majority cryptocurrencies are trading in losses, which could gradually entice investors to buy the dips.

Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, and Polkadot — all stepped into the trading arena today with small, but significant losses.

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu also struggled with losses alongside Tron, Uniswap, Litecoin, and Aalanche.

Only a handful of cryptocurrencies, especially stablecoins, managed to see gains today.

These include Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD.

Altcoins such as Solana, LEO, Monero, and Bitcoin Cash also reeled-in profits.

The overall crypto market slipped down by 2.13 percent in the last 24 hours, as per CoinMarketCap.

The total crypto valuation currently stands at its yearly low of $831.86 billion (roughly Rs. 67,75,522 crore).

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.