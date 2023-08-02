Vivo V29 5G has gone official in Europe, revealing the design, colour options and specifications of the phone. The smartphone will be launched soon in European markets. The phone's launch and other details have been confirmed by the company itself via its newsroom post. The smartphone packs a triple rear camera setup along with a light ring, called Aura Light, housed in a rectangular camera island. The smartphone sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution.

According to the details shared on Vivo's newsroom post, Vivo V29 5G will come in two different colour options, namely Peak Blue and Noble Black. The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup along with a light ring called Aura Light, sitting on a rectangular camera island. The primary and secondary camera sensors are housed in two large circular cutouts while the third sensor is placed below the LED Flash. Details about the price and availability of the smartphone, however, are yet to be revealed.

Vivo V29 5G specifications

The new Vivo V29 5G sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. It is said to feature a 3D curved screen which offers 1.07 billion colours and a DCI-P3 cinema-grade colour gamut. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G which is coupled with 8GB of RAM. It also supports RAM expansion technology which provides an additional RAM of up to 8GB.

For optics, the Vivo V29 5G gets a 50-megapixel main camera sensor with OIS Ultra-Sensing support. There is also a 50-megapixel selfie camera on the front. Furthermore, the handset is backed by a 4,600mAh battery supported by 80W FlashCharge technology. The smartphone is claimed to get charged from 1 percent to 50 percent in just 18 minutes.

The Vivo V29 5G also gets an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance and an Ultra Large VC Bionic Cooling System.

