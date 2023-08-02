Technology News

Vivo V29 5G Confirmed to Launch in Europe First; Specifications, Design Revealed

Vivo V29 5G will be launched in two colour options — Peak Blue and Noble Black.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 August 2023 14:28 IST
Vivo V29 5G Confirmed to Launch in Europe First; Specifications, Design Revealed

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V29 5G will be powered by a 4,600 mAh battery

Highlights
  • Vivo V29 5G will sport a triple rear camera setup
  • The handset will feature a 120 Hz 1.5K AMOLED display
  • Vivo V29 5G will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC

Vivo V29 5G has gone official in Europe, revealing the design, colour options and specifications of the phone. The smartphone will be launched soon in European markets. The phone's launch and other details have been confirmed by the company itself via its newsroom post. The smartphone packs a triple rear camera setup along with a light ring, called Aura Light, housed in a rectangular camera island. The smartphone sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution.

According to the details shared on Vivo's newsroom post, Vivo V29 5G will come in two different colour options, namely Peak Blue and Noble Black. The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup along with a light ring called Aura Light, sitting on a rectangular camera island. The primary and secondary camera sensors are housed in two large circular cutouts while the third sensor is placed below the LED Flash. Details about the price and availability of the smartphone, however, are yet to be revealed.

Vivo V29 5G specifications

The new Vivo V29 5G sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. It is said to feature a 3D curved screen which offers 1.07 billion colours and a DCI-P3 cinema-grade colour gamut. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G which is coupled with 8GB of RAM. It also supports RAM expansion technology which provides an additional RAM of up to 8GB.

For optics, the Vivo V29 5G gets a 50-megapixel main camera sensor with OIS Ultra-Sensing support. There is also a 50-megapixel selfie camera on the front. Furthermore, the handset is backed by a 4,600mAh battery supported by 80W FlashCharge technology. The smartphone is claimed to get charged from 1 percent to 50 percent in just 18 minutes.

The Vivo V29 5G also gets an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance and an Ultra Large VC Bionic Cooling System. 

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo V29 5G specifications, Vivo V29 5G, Vivo
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Baldur’s Gate III Might Not Arrive on Xbox Consoles Until 2024, Larian Studios Says

Related Stories

Vivo V29 5G Confirmed to Launch in Europe First; Specifications, Design Revealed
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Could Feature This Upgraded Selfie Camera
  2. OnePlus Open August Launch May Be Delayed Due to Display Upgrade
  3. Redmi 12 Series Smartphones Launched in India at These Prices
  4. iPhone 15 Displays Enter Mass Production Ahead of Anticipated Debut: Report
  5. Redmi Watch 3 Active With Up to 12 Days Battery Debuts in India: See Price
  6. JioBook (2023) Laptop With Always-On 4G Launched in India: Check Price
  7. Xiaomi TV X With 4K Ultra HD Display Launched in India at This Price
  8. Infinix GT 10 Pro Price, Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to Launch in India on This Date; Price Teased
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ May Use This Display Technology
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk’s X Challenges Karnataka HC Ruling on Content Removal Orders
  2. Lava Yuva 2 With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Vivo V29 5G Confirmed to Launch in Europe First; Specifications, Design Revealed
  4. Baldur’s Gate III Might Not Arrive on Xbox Consoles Until 2024, Larian Studios Says
  5. Tecno Pova 5 Pro With Arc Interface, 50-Megapixel Primary Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Bitcoin Ordinals Team Creates Non-Profit Organisation to Get Funding to Grow Ecosystem: Details
  7. Apple to Likely See iPhone Sales Dip, Could Record 1.6 Percent Drop in Total Quarterly Revenue
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ Tipped to Get LTPO Displays, Same as Seen on Ultra Models
  9. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Is Headed to Old-Gen PS4 and Xbox One Consoles
  10. Binance Reportedly Saw Monthly Illegal Crypto Transactions Worth $90 Billion in Banned China Market
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.