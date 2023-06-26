Vivo X90S has been launched in China on Monday. The phone is the fourth Vivo X90 series model to be introduced in the market. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity SoC and is backed by a battery with 120W wired fast charging support. The company earlier launched the Vivo X90, the Vivo X90 Pro, and the Vivo X90 Pro+. The newly-launched Vivo X90S features a full-HD+ AMOLED display and a triple rear camera system. The phone is available in four colour variants and three storage configurations.

Vivo X90S price, availability

The base 8GB + 256GB variant of the Vivo X90S is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,300). Meanwhile, the mid-range Vivo X90S with 12GB + 256GB storage is marked at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 48,800) and the high-end 12GB + 512GB variant is listed at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 53,300).

Vivo's X90S is offered in Black, Confession, Huaxia Red, and Qingyang (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Vivo X90S specifications, features

Featuring a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2800 X 1260 pixels) AMOLED display, the Vivo X90S comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a screen-to-body ratio of 93.53 percent, and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The dual nano SIM-supported phone runs Android 13-based ColorOS 3 out-of-the-box. The latest Vivo X90 series smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.0 inbuilt storage.

For optics, the triple rear camera unit of the Vivo X90S includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX663 primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.75 and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, and dual 12-megapixel sensors, one with an f/2.0 ultra-wide lens and another with a 50mm fixed-focus portrait lens. The front camera is equipped with a 32-megapixel sensor.

The Vivo X90S packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. For security, the phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a face unlock feature. It also supports 5G SA/ NSA, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.