Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo X90S With MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, 120W Wired Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo X90S With MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, 120W Wired Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

The base 8GB + 256GB variant of the Vivo X90S is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,300).

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 June 2023 14:52 IST
Vivo X90S With MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, 120W Wired Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X90S launched in Black, Confession, Huaxia Red, and Qingyang (translated from Chinese) colourways

Highlights
  • Vivo X90S sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display
  • The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC
  • It comes equipped with a 32-megapixel front camera sensor

Vivo X90S has been launched in China on Monday. The phone is the fourth Vivo X90 series model to be introduced in the market. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity SoC and is backed by a battery with 120W wired fast charging support. The company earlier launched the Vivo X90, the Vivo X90 Pro, and the Vivo X90 Pro+. The newly-launched Vivo X90S features a full-HD+ AMOLED display and a triple rear camera system. The phone is available in four colour variants and three storage configurations.

Vivo X90S price, availability

The base 8GB + 256GB variant of the Vivo X90S is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,300). Meanwhile, the mid-range Vivo X90S with 12GB + 256GB storage is marked at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 48,800) and the high-end 12GB + 512GB variant is listed at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 53,300).

Vivo's X90S is offered in Black, Confession, Huaxia Red, and Qingyang (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Vivo X90S specifications, features

Featuring a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2800 X 1260 pixels) AMOLED display, the Vivo X90S comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a screen-to-body ratio of 93.53 percent, and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The dual nano SIM-supported phone runs Android 13-based ColorOS 3 out-of-the-box. The latest Vivo X90 series smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.0 inbuilt storage.

For optics, the triple rear camera unit of the Vivo X90S includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX663 primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.75 and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, and dual 12-megapixel sensors, one with an f/2.0 ultra-wide lens and another with a 50mm fixed-focus portrait lens. The front camera is equipped with a 32-megapixel sensor.

The Vivo X90S packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. For security, the phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a face unlock feature. It also supports 5G SA/ NSA, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity. 

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo X90S

Vivo X90S

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000+
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2800x1260 pixels
Vivo X90 Pro

Vivo X90 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great primary and portrait cameras
  • Good gaming performance
  • Solid battery life, 120W fast charging
  • Smooth software experience
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Display misses out on LTPO tech
  • Ultra-wide camera could have been better
  • Selfie Portrait mode needs work
  • Heats up under load
  • Predecessor offered better value
Read detailed Vivo X90 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9200
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,870mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X90S, Vivo X90S Specifications, Vivo X90S Price, Vivo X90 Series, Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, Vivo X90 Pro Plus, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
‘Not a Given That AI Will Only Have a Positive Impact’: After AI Boom, Investors Wary of Possible Risks

Related Stories

Vivo X90S With MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, 120W Wired Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3 Price in India, Unboxing Video Surface Online: See Here
  2. Sony Bravia XR X90L TV Series Launched in India At This Price
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Leaked Images Suggest the Phone Could Look Like This
  4. OnePlus 12 Specifications Leak, Tipped to Debut in This Month
  5. iQoo 11S, iQoo TWS 1 Earbuds Launch Will Take Place on This Date
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Leaked Image Reveals It Biggest Upgrade: Details
  7. Vivo X90S With MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC Launched at This Price
  8. Vivo Y36 5G vs Oppo A78 5G: Know the Price in India, Specifications
  9. How to Silence Unknown Callers on WhatsApp for iOS and Android
  10. iPhone 15 Pro Max Leaked Case Tips Design Changes to Mute Button
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo, OnePlus or Realme Could Offer Smartphones With Up to 24GB RAM Soon: All Details
  2. Cybercriminals Send Bomb Threats to US Retail Stores, Demand Bitcoin Payments: Report
  3. Sony Bravia XR X90L Television Series With Dolby Vision, Google TV Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. iPhone 15 Pro Max Leaked Case Tips Design Changes to Mute Button: All Details
  5. Vivo X90S With MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, 120W Wired Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Apple Vision Pro $3,499 Price Might Not Include Overhead Strap For Headset: Mark Gurman
  7. ‘Not a Given That AI Will Only Have a Positive Impact’: After AI Boom, Investors Wary of Possible Risks
  8. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Specifications Leak Again, Tipped to Use Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 SoC
  9. Tech Giants Could Face Fines Worth Up to 5 Percent of Annual Turnover Under Proposed Australian Laws
  10. iQoo 11S, iQoo TWS 1 Earbuds Launch Set for July 6, Teased to Run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.