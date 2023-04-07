Technology News
Vivo X Fold 2 Alleged Promotional Images Leaked; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 4,800mAh Battery

Vivo X Fold 2 is confirmed to launch in April 2023.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 7 April 2023 13:36 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/FlyPig

Vivo X Fold 2 will have a slightly tweaked camera module design.

  • Vivo X Fold 2 will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • The foldable phone will pack a 4,800mAh battery
  • It will launch with a triple rear camera setup

Vivo X Fold 2 is set to launch later this month. The company has confirmed to launch its new foldable phone in April, but, at the time of writing, the exact launch date details have been kept under wraps. Vivo has teased the phone's rear panel design and some other details. The foldable phone will debut as a successor to the Vivo X Fold+, which was launched last year in China. Ahead of the official launch, alleged promotional images of the Vivo X Fold 2 have leaked online.

The images shared by Weibo blogger Dragon II Pro reveal the key specifications of the upcoming Vivo foldable phone. According to the leaked images, the Vivo X Fold 2 will look, more or less, similar to the outgoing model but pack some improved hardware.

The Vivo X Fold 2 is tipped to sport an 8.03-inch E6 AMOLED display. The foldable display is likely to support for a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2,160x1,916 pixel resolution. It will also offer 1,800 nits of peak brightness, according to the leaked images. On the outside, the foldable phone will have a 6.53-inch E6 AMOLED cover screen with 1,600 nits of peak brightness. It will offer a 2,520x1,080 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support.

The upcoming Vivo foldable phone will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood. There will also be the Vivo V2 chip, which is also found in the iQoo 11 (Review), Vivo X90 series, etc. The device will feature LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

In addition to this, the Vivo X Fold 2 will pack a 4,800mAh battery. The foldable phone will offer support for 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

An unboxing video uploaded on Weibo revealed that the Vivo X Fold 2 will sport a triple-camera setup on the back. The phone is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX633 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. It will be paired with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 ultra-wide lens and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 telephoto lens.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Vivo, Vivo X Fold 2, Vivo X Fold 2 specifications
Pranav Hegde writes about everything tech. He is a part of the Reviews team at Gadgets 360 and writes majorly about smartphones. Pranav has been a part of the industry for four years now. Other than writing about consumer tech, Pranav is also passionate about photography and enjoys bike rides to picturesque locations. He is available on Twitter as @PranavHegdeHere and on email at pranavh@ndtv.com. More
Comment
 
 

