Technology News

Vivo X Fold 2 Unboxing Video Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch; Design Revealed

Vivo X Fold 2 is expected to launch in April.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 March 2023 16:04 IST
Vivo X Fold 2 Unboxing Video Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch; Design Revealed

Photo Credit: Weibo/FlyPig

Vivo X Fold 2 will come with Zeiss-tuned triple rear cameras

Highlights
  • The Vivo X Fold 2 is confirmed to feature a triple rear camera setup
  • The phone's cover display is curved on the right side
  • The rear panel has a dual-tone finish

Vivo X Fold 2 is set to launch in April. The company has not confirmed the launch date of its upcoming foldable smartphone yet. Ahead of the official launch date announcement, Vivo has started teasing the design of the X Fold 2. The phone is getting some minor design changes over the outgoing Vivo X Fold+, which was launched last year in China. Vivo revealed the rear panel of the phone, which shows a circular camera module on the red-coloured rear panel. A new unboxing video of the Vivo X Fold 2 has surfaced online ahead of its launch.

A Weibo user has uploaded the unboxing video of the upcoming Vivo foldable phone. The video reveals the phone's design from all possible sides. It also gives a closer look at the phone's triple-camera setup and LED flash placed inside the circular housing. The phone's ultra-wide camera has a 16mm focal length, whereas the telephoto camera will shoot at 47mm.

The phone's red rear panel has a dual-tone finish. The area towards the hinge seems to have some glossy film on top of the rear panel. On the front, there is an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone also has two hole-punch cutouts — one at the top centre of the cover screen and one at the top right corner of the foldable display.

The video further reveals that the X Fold 2 will have a 120Hz AMOLED display. While the creator did not share much details about the hinge mechanism, it can be seen that the X Fold 2 has its own version of the Flex mode found in Samsung foldable phones. The company has also introduced a dock menu at the bottom of the foldable display, which has an array of apps like the one found in Apple's macOS.

Vivo has not confirmed any other details about the phone. The Vivo X Fold 2 is tipped to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The phone was also spotted on AnTuTu, where it scored 1,318,092 points. It has 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The phone is said to run Android 13 out-of-the-box.

Some of the older leaks suggest that the Vivo X Fold 2 will have an 8-inch E6 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for 2K resolution. The triple rear camera setup is likely to feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX633 sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 ultra-wide lens, and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 telephoto lens. Lastly, the phone might pack a 4800mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo X Fold 2, Vivo X Fold 2 specifications
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde writes about everything tech. He is a part of the Reviews team at Gadgets 360 and writes majorly about smartphones. Pranav has been a part of the industry for four years now. Other than writing about consumer tech, Pranav is also passionate about photography and enjoys bike rides to picturesque locations. He is available on Twitter as @PranavHegdeHere and on email at pranavh@ndtv.com. More
Oppo Find N3 Specifications Tipped, May Get Bigger Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: All Details

Related Stories

Vivo X Fold 2 Unboxing Video Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch; Design Revealed
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Reportedly Spotted on BIS Database: All Details
  2. Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Renders Leaked Ahead of Debut
  3. Vivo T2 5G Series Launch Timeline, Specifications Leaked: Details
  4. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  5. Redmi Note 12 5G Now Available in India in This Storage Option
  6. OnePlus 11R 5G Review: Back in Form
  7. Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  8. Nothing Phone 2 Said to Gain BIS Certification, India Launch Imminent
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G India Price Tipped, Here's How Much It May Cost
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Tipped to Debut at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. TerraUSD Founder Do Kwon Indicted in US Following Montenegro Arrest
  2. Apple Wins Against British Antitrust Regulator's Decision to Investigate Its Mobile Browser
  3. ChatGPT Provisionally Banned in Italy as It Is Being Probed Over Privacy Concerns
  4. Tecno Phantom V Fold India Production Begins; Company Confirms Launch Date, Sale Price
  5. DigiYatra Facility Rolls Out at Kolkata Airport for Check-Ins Through Facial Recognition
  6. UIDAI Records Over 1 Crore Mobile Numbers Linked With Aadhaar in February
  7. Samsung Said to Be Planning to Set First Chip Test Line in Japan for Advanced Chip Packaging
  8. Lava Blaze 2 Design Renders, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  9. Apple AR/VR Headset Mass Production Delayed to Late Q3: Ming-Chi Kuo
  10. Vivo Ordered to Approach PMLA Appellate Tribunal for Bank Account Freezing Issue
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.