Vivo X Fold 2 Unboxing Video Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch; Design Revealed

Vivo X Fold 2 is set to launch in April. The company has not confirmed the launch date of its upcoming foldable smartphone yet. Ahead of the official launch date announcement, Vivo has started teasing the design of the X Fold 2. The phone is getting some minor design changes over the outgoing Vivo X Fold+, which was launched last year in China. Vivo revealed the rear panel of the phone, which shows a circular camera module on the red-coloured rear panel. A new unboxing video of the Vivo X Fold 2 has surfaced online ahead of its launch.

A Weibo user has uploaded the unboxing video of the upcoming Vivo foldable phone. The video reveals the phone's design from all possible sides. It also gives a closer look at the phone's triple-camera setup and LED flash placed inside the circular housing. The phone's ultra-wide camera has a 16mm focal length, whereas the telephoto camera will shoot at 47mm.

The phone's red rear panel has a dual-tone finish. The area towards the hinge seems to have some glossy film on top of the rear panel. On the front, there is an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone also has two hole-punch cutouts — one at the top centre of the cover screen and one at the top right corner of the foldable display.

The video further reveals that the X Fold 2 will have a 120Hz AMOLED display. While the creator did not share much details about the hinge mechanism, it can be seen that the X Fold 2 has its own version of the Flex mode found in Samsung foldable phones. The company has also introduced a dock menu at the bottom of the foldable display, which has an array of apps like the one found in Apple's macOS.

Vivo has not confirmed any other details about the phone. The Vivo X Fold 2 is tipped to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The phone was also spotted on AnTuTu, where it scored 1,318,092 points. It has 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The phone is said to run Android 13 out-of-the-box.

Some of the older leaks suggest that the Vivo X Fold 2 will have an 8-inch E6 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for 2K resolution. The triple rear camera setup is likely to feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX633 sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 ultra-wide lens, and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 telephoto lens. Lastly, the phone might pack a 4800mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

