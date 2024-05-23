Vivo X Fold 3 Pro India launch date has been set, the Chinese company revealed on Thursday (May 23). The book-style foldable was first launched in China in March. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and features Zeiss-branded cameras. The smartphone has an 8-inch inner folding screen and is backed by a 5,700mAh battery. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will be Vivo's first foldable offering in the country.
The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro India launch will take place on June 6, the company announced through a press invite. Flipkart and Vivo have also created dedicated pages on their websites to tease the launch. The June 6 launch date was earlier revealed accidentally through the company website.
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro price in India (expected)
Price details of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro are yet to be officially announced. It was launched in China at a starting price of CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,16,000) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage version.
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro specifications (expected)
The Chinese variant of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro runs on Android 14 with OriginOS 4 on top. In India, it is likely to ship with Funtouch OS. It has an 8.03-inch 2K (2,200x2,480 pixels) AMOLED inner foldable display and a 6.53-inch (1,172x2,748 pixels) AMOLED external display. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC powers the top-tier foldable with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS4.0 storage. It carries a Vivo V3 imaging chip and a Carbon fibre hinge.
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro boasts a Zeiss-branded camera unit led by a 50-megapixel main camera. It has 32-megapixel selfie shooters on the outer and inner screens for selfies. The phone is backed by a 5,700mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. It has a thickness of 11.2mm when folded.
Until now, Vivo's foldable smartphones were sold only in China. The launch of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro could be significant for the brand as the foldable smartphone market is expanding. The phone is expected to rival the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and OnePlus Open.
The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.