Vivo X Fold 3 Pro India launch date has been set, the Chinese company revealed on Thursday (May 23). The book-style foldable was first launched in China in March. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and features Zeiss-branded cameras. The smartphone has an 8-inch inner folding screen and is backed by a 5,700mAh battery. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will be Vivo's first foldable offering in the country.

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro India launch will take place on June 6, the company announced through a press invite. Flipkart and Vivo have also created dedicated pages on their websites to tease the launch. The June 6 launch date was earlier revealed accidentally through the company website.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro price in India (expected)

Price details of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro are yet to be officially announced. It was launched in China at a starting price of CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,16,000) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage version.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro specifications (expected)

The Chinese variant of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro runs on Android 14 with OriginOS 4 on top. In India, it is likely to ship with Funtouch OS. It has an 8.03-inch 2K (2,200x2,480 pixels) AMOLED inner foldable display and a 6.53-inch (1,172x2,748 pixels) AMOLED external display. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC powers the top-tier foldable with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS4.0 storage. It carries a Vivo V3 imaging chip and a Carbon fibre hinge.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro boasts a Zeiss-branded camera unit led by a 50-megapixel main camera. It has 32-megapixel selfie shooters on the outer and inner screens for selfies. The phone is backed by a 5,700mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. It has a thickness of 11.2mm when folded.

Until now, Vivo's foldable smartphones were sold only in China. The launch of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro could be significant for the brand as the foldable smartphone market is expanding. The phone is expected to rival the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and OnePlus Open.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.