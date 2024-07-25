Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s Leaked Display Dimensions Suggest Rectangular Form Factor With Tall Cover Screen

Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s Leaked Display Dimensions Suggest Rectangular Form Factor With Tall Cover Screen

The leaked display dimensions may let anxious Pixel Fold upgraders breathe a sigh of relief.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 July 2024 14:28 IST
Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s Leaked Display Dimensions Suggest Rectangular Form Factor With Tall Cover Screen

Google’s teased only a part of its upcoming Pixel 9 Pro Fold so far

Highlights
  • Google has confirmed it will be bringing its Pixel 9 Pro Fold to India
  • The new foldable is expected to showcase a brand-new design
  • Leaked main display dimensions confirm a slightly squarish aspect ratio
Advertisement

Google's upcoming foldable may disappoint fans of the original Pixel Fold with its new dimensions. From the very first renders that leaked out, it was clear that Google was taking another design approach for its next book-style foldable, which is now official as the ‘Pixel 9 Pro Fold'. With the new moniker also comes a new design which Google recently made official via a teaser campaign for its upcoming Pixel 9 series launch, which will take place on 13 August. Now, a new leak has suggested the exact dimensions for the upcoming foldable's displays.

The currently available Pixel Fold's unique design allows its main display to open up into a perfectly rectangular tablet-like layout which needs no reorientation (like the competition) to run tablet mode-supported apps (like Keep, Gmail etc.) in split-screen. While this layout was favourable for users seeking a wide-screen orientation for watching videos or for apps, it did make the cover screen unusually broad for one-handed use.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold Display Specifications (Rumoured)

While we will know the exact reason for this at launch, the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold, is said to get a more squarish main display when unfolded. While we have seen these in earlier leaked renders, Android Authority (via its source inside Google) has now leaked what it claims to be are the exact dimensions of the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro Fold's displays.

Potential Pixel Fold upgraders will be happy to know that it's not exactly a squarish main display (which creates letterboxing issues when viewing video) like on the OnePlus Open. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold's main display is said to have a slightly rectangular aspect ratio and will measure 8.0-inches across with a resolution of 2,152 x 2,076 pixels with a 120Hz screen refresh rate and a claimed brightness of 1,600 nits. The cover display is tipped to move from a shorter and wider (passport) sized form factor to a taller one with a 6.24-inch display with a 1,080 x 2,424 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will have a claimed brightness of 1,800 nits. Both displays are said to be capable of displaying HDR content.

This makes the upcoming Pixel Fold 9 Pro fit somewhere in between the OnePlus Open and the recently unveiled Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. Since it appears more rectangular than the OnePlus Open's squarish aspect ratio. It may end up being a smaller Vivo X Fold 3 Pro instead given its slightly smaller display dimensions.

Indeed, this means that the broad cover display of the Pixel Fold is no more and users can expect something a lot taller like the X Fold 3 Pro (but with wider corner cutouts) . This falls perfectly in line with previously leaked images of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold by the same source.

Indeed, fans of the currently available Pixel Fold may not like the new form factor, but we can expect better things from the new model like an improved hinge, with better durability, brighter displays and the obvious AI enhancements that Google has been teasing over the past week.

Fans of the Pixel brand in India will also be happy to know that Google is bringing its 2nd generation foldable to India. Which should also spice things up for Samsung's recently launched Galaxy Z Fold 6 this year, given that there are two new players (OnePlus and Vivo) in the market already.

OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light foldable design
  • Excellent displays
  • Plenty of raw performance
  • Good for gaming
  • Speedy wired charging
  • Well-rounded cameras
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Basic IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus Open review
Display (Primary) 7.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2,440x2,268 pixels
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IPX8 rated design
  • Plenty of raw performance
  • Great for gaming
  • Good battery life
  • Quality telephoto camera
  • Speedy wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Minor software bugs
  • Spammy notifications
  • Ultrawide camera is average
Read detailed Vivo X Fold 3 Pro review
Display (Primary) 8.03-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2200x2480 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Pixel, Google, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Cover Display, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Main Display, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Specifications
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Ferrari Expands Crypto Payments Support to Europe Due to ‘Evolving Client Needs’
[Exclusive] iQOO Z9s and Z9s Pro India Launch Timeline Revealed

Related Stories

Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s Leaked Display Dimensions Suggest Rectangular Form Factor With Tall Cover Screen
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 5G Specifications Leaked; Might Arrive in These Colours
  2. Vivo V40 SE 4G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: See Price
  3. Infinix Note 40X India Launch Date Set; Design, Specifications Teased
  4. [Exclusive] iQOO Z9s and Z9s Pro India Launch Timeline Revealed
  5. Google Maps Now Tells You Which Flyover to Take, Where to Charge Your EV
  6. Vivo V40, V40 Pro Design, Camera Details Revealed Ahead of Launch in India
  7. Motorola Teases Launch of New Phone in India; Said to Get MIL-STD-810 Rating
  8. iQoo Z9s Series Design in India Teased, Alleged Model Spotted on Geekbench
  9. Western Digital Unveils 6TB 2.5-Inch Portable HDD in India
  10. Oppo A3X 5G Design, Key Features Listed on China Telecom Site
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Stakeholders Prepared to Participate in Government's Discussion Paper on Crypto Policy Stance
  2. iPhone 17 Slim to Get Single Rear Camera, A19 Chip as Apple Emphasises Design Over Features: Ming-Chi Kuo
  3. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Design, Colour Options Leaked Via Online Listing
  4. [Exclusive] iQOO Z9s and Z9s Pro India Launch Timeline Revealed
  5. Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s Leaked Display Dimensions Suggest Rectangular Form Factor With Tall Cover Screen
  6. Ferrari Expands Crypto Payments Support to Europe Due to ‘Evolving Client Needs’
  7. iPhone 18 Tipped to Sport 48-Megapixel Ultra-Wide Camera Sensor Manufactured by Samsung
  8. Western Digital Announces 6TB 2.5-Inch Portable Hard Disk Drive in India
  9. Xbox Game Pass Tipped to Add Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Next Month
  10. Google Maps Updated With Flyover Callouts, Electric Vehicle Charging Stations and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »