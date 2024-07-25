Google's upcoming foldable may disappoint fans of the original Pixel Fold with its new dimensions. From the very first renders that leaked out, it was clear that Google was taking another design approach for its next book-style foldable, which is now official as the ‘Pixel 9 Pro Fold'. With the new moniker also comes a new design which Google recently made official via a teaser campaign for its upcoming Pixel 9 series launch, which will take place on 13 August. Now, a new leak has suggested the exact dimensions for the upcoming foldable's displays.

The currently available Pixel Fold's unique design allows its main display to open up into a perfectly rectangular tablet-like layout which needs no reorientation (like the competition) to run tablet mode-supported apps (like Keep, Gmail etc.) in split-screen. While this layout was favourable for users seeking a wide-screen orientation for watching videos or for apps, it did make the cover screen unusually broad for one-handed use.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold Display Specifications (Rumoured)

While we will know the exact reason for this at launch, the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold, is said to get a more squarish main display when unfolded. While we have seen these in earlier leaked renders, Android Authority (via its source inside Google) has now leaked what it claims to be are the exact dimensions of the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro Fold's displays.

Potential Pixel Fold upgraders will be happy to know that it's not exactly a squarish main display (which creates letterboxing issues when viewing video) like on the OnePlus Open. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold's main display is said to have a slightly rectangular aspect ratio and will measure 8.0-inches across with a resolution of 2,152 x 2,076 pixels with a 120Hz screen refresh rate and a claimed brightness of 1,600 nits. The cover display is tipped to move from a shorter and wider (passport) sized form factor to a taller one with a 6.24-inch display with a 1,080 x 2,424 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will have a claimed brightness of 1,800 nits. Both displays are said to be capable of displaying HDR content.

This makes the upcoming Pixel Fold 9 Pro fit somewhere in between the OnePlus Open and the recently unveiled Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. Since it appears more rectangular than the OnePlus Open's squarish aspect ratio. It may end up being a smaller Vivo X Fold 3 Pro instead given its slightly smaller display dimensions.

Indeed, this means that the broad cover display of the Pixel Fold is no more and users can expect something a lot taller like the X Fold 3 Pro (but with wider corner cutouts) . This falls perfectly in line with previously leaked images of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold by the same source.

Indeed, fans of the currently available Pixel Fold may not like the new form factor, but we can expect better things from the new model like an improved hinge, with better durability, brighter displays and the obvious AI enhancements that Google has been teasing over the past week.

Fans of the Pixel brand in India will also be happy to know that Google is bringing its 2nd generation foldable to India. Which should also spice things up for Samsung's recently launched Galaxy Z Fold 6 this year, given that there are two new players (OnePlus and Vivo) in the market already.