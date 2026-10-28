The Vivo X500 series has been launched in select global markets, including Malaysia and Europe. The lineup comprises the Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro Max, with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, ZEISS-branded cameras and large BlueVolt batteries. All three smartphones run Android 17-based OriginOS 7 and support 90W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging. The Vivo X500 series is expected to launch in India by the end of November.

Vivo X500 Series Price, Availability

The Vivo X500 is priced at MYR 4,699 (roughly Rs. 1,09,700) for the 12GB+256GB variant in Malaysia, while the 12GB+512GB model costs MYR 5,299 (roughly Rs. 1,23,700).

In Europe, the Vivo X500 Pro is priced at EUR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,48,000) for the 12GB+256GB variant. The Vivo X500 Pro Max costs EUR 1,599 (roughly Rs. 1,69,200) for the 12GB+256GB option, EUR 1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,90,300) for the 12GB+512GB version, and EUR 2,199 (roughly Rs. 2,32,600) for the 12GB+1TB model.

Vivo X500 Series Specifications, Features

The dual-SIM Vivo X500 series ships with Android 17-based OriginOS 7. The Vivo X500 features a 6.59-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 4,000 nits peak brightness, while the X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max sport 6.36-inch 1.5K and 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED screens, respectively, with Dolby Vision and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness.

The standard Vivo X500 is powered by the 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600M chipset, while both Pro models use the 2nm Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC. All three offer 12GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

For optics, the Vivo X500 features a triple rear camera setup with three 50-megapixel sensors, including a Sony LYTIA-828 main camera with OIS and a Sony LYT610 ZEISS APO telephoto camera with 3.1x optical zoom.

The Vivo X500 Pro also has three 50-megapixel rear cameras, including a ZEISS APO telephoto sensor with 3.5x optical zoom, while the X500 Pro Max features a 200-megapixel Samsung HP0 ZEISS APO telephoto camera with the same zoom capability. All three models have 50-megapixel front cameras, while the Pro models also include ZEISS T coating and dedicated imaging chips.

The X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max feature Vivo's X-Track Engine for tracking moving subjects, with the Pro Max supporting tracking at up to 60fps and 30x Long-Range Motion Snapshots, compared with 20x on the Pro. The series supports 4K video recording at up to 240fps and multi-focal 4K recording at 120fps, alongside Cinematic Pro Log Video, Cinematic Portrait Video and Stage Mode 3.0.

The Vivo X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max pack 7,500mAh, 6,510mAh and 7,800mAh batteries, respectively, although the Pro Max's European variant has a smaller 6,750mAh unit. All three support 90W wired, 40W wireless and reverse wireless charging, along with bypass charging.

Connectivity options across the Vivo X500 lineup include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC and USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1. The smartphones also feature ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensors, infrared blasters, stereo speakers and IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Vivo X500 measures 157.01 x 74.49 x 8.15mm and weighs up to 213g. The X500 Pro measures 151.78 x 71.92 x 7.95mm and weighs 192g, while the X500 Pro Max is up to 8.12mm thick and weighs up to 229g.