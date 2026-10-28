Technology News
English Edition

Vivo X500, X500 Pro, X500 Pro Max Launched Globally: Price, Specifications

The standard Vivo X500 is powered by the 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600M chipset, while both Pro models use the 2nm Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 28 October 2026 13:37 IST
Vivo X500, X500 Pro, X500 Pro Max Launched Globally: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X500 series ships with Android 17-based OriginOS 7

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vivo X500 series supports up to 144Hz display refresh rates
  • Vivo equips the X500 series with Dimensity 9600 chipsets
  • The phones support 90W wired and 40W wireless charging
Advertisement

The Vivo X500 series has been launched in select global markets, including Malaysia and Europe. The lineup comprises the Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro Max, with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, ZEISS-branded cameras and large BlueVolt batteries. All three smartphones run Android 17-based OriginOS 7 and support 90W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging. The Vivo X500 series is expected to launch in India by the end of November.

Vivo X500 Series Price, Availability

The Vivo X500 is priced at MYR 4,699 (roughly Rs. 1,09,700) for the 12GB+256GB variant in Malaysia, while the 12GB+512GB model costs MYR 5,299 (roughly Rs. 1,23,700).

Voltvivo X500 Discussion
Explore More...

In Europe, the Vivo X500 Pro is priced at EUR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,48,000) for the 12GB+256GB variant. The Vivo X500 Pro Max costs EUR 1,599 (roughly Rs. 1,69,200) for the 12GB+256GB option, EUR 1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,90,300) for the 12GB+512GB version, and EUR 2,199 (roughly Rs. 2,32,600) for the 12GB+1TB model.

Vivo X500 Series Specifications, Features

The dual-SIM Vivo X500 series ships with Android 17-based OriginOS 7. The Vivo X500 features a 6.59-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 4,000 nits peak brightness, while the X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max sport 6.36-inch 1.5K and 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED screens, respectively, with Dolby Vision and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness.

The standard Vivo X500 is powered by the 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600M chipset, while both Pro models use the 2nm Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC. All three offer 12GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

For optics, the Vivo X500 features a triple rear camera setup with three 50-megapixel sensors, including a Sony LYTIA-828 main camera with OIS and a Sony LYT610 ZEISS APO telephoto camera with 3.1x optical zoom.

The Vivo X500 Pro also has three 50-megapixel rear cameras, including a ZEISS APO telephoto sensor with 3.5x optical zoom, while the X500 Pro Max features a 200-megapixel Samsung HP0 ZEISS APO telephoto camera with the same zoom capability. All three models have 50-megapixel front cameras, while the Pro models also include ZEISS T coating and dedicated imaging chips.

The X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max feature Vivo's X-Track Engine for tracking moving subjects, with the Pro Max supporting tracking at up to 60fps and 30x Long-Range Motion Snapshots, compared with 20x on the Pro. The series supports 4K video recording at up to 240fps and multi-focal 4K recording at 120fps, alongside Cinematic Pro Log Video, Cinematic Portrait Video and Stage Mode 3.0.

The Vivo X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max pack 7,500mAh, 6,510mAh and 7,800mAh batteries, respectively, although the Pro Max's European variant has a smaller 6,750mAh unit. All three support 90W wired, 40W wireless and reverse wireless charging, along with bypass charging.

Connectivity options across the Vivo X500 lineup include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC and USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1. The smartphones also feature ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensors, infrared blasters, stereo speakers and IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Vivo X500 measures 157.01 x 74.49 x 8.15mm and weighs up to 213g. The X500 Pro measures 151.78 x 71.92 x 7.95mm and weighs 192g, while the X500 Pro Max is up to 8.12mm thick and weighs up to 229g.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, Vivo X500 Pro Max, Vivo X500 Series, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google DeepMind Introduces Genie 4 With Real-Time Simulation, Native Audio Generation

Related Stories

Vivo X500, X500 Pro, X500 Pro Max Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Ace 7 Chipset, Battery, Charging Details Teased Ahead of Launch
  2. Vivo X500, X500 Pro, X500 Pro Max Launched Globally
  3. Xiaomi 18 Key Specifications Tipped; Could Get Dual 200-Megapixel Cameras
  4. Redmi Book 2027 Series With Up to Intel Core 7 Processor Debuts: See Price
  5. iQOO Neo 12 With a 9,000mAh Battery Debuts at This Price
  6. OnePlus Ace 7 Teased to Get Tri-Cluster Chip Setup Ahead of Launch
  7. iQOO Neo 12, iQOO Pad Pro Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Launch
  8. LG 115-Inch QNED Evo AI Mini LED TV Launched in India With 4K Display, 165Hz VRR
#Latest Stories
  1. iQOO Pad Pro 8.8 Launched With 165Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip: Price, Specifications
  2. iQOO Neo 12 Launched With 9,000mAh Battery, 185Hz Super AMOLED Display: Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 Plus or Galaxy Z Fold 9 FE Could Launch in 2027
  4. Samsung W27 Leaked Renders Show Foldable Phone From Multiple Angles Ahead of Launch
  5. ChatGPT Can Now Access iCloud Mail and Calendar as OpenAI Introduces New Plugins
  6. OnePlus Ace 7 Confirmed to Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V Series Chip, 9,000mAh Battery
  7. LG 115-Inch QNED Evo AI Mini LED TV Launched in India With 4K Display, 165Hz VRR: Price, Features
  8. Sony LYTIA 720 Image Sensor Launched With 50-Megapixel Resolution, 4K 60fps HDR Video Support
  9. OnePlus Ace 7 Teased to Get Tri-Cluster ‘E-Sport’ Chip Setup Ahead of October 29 Launch
  10. Redmi Book 14 2027 and Book 16 2027 Launched With Up to Intel Core 7 Processor, 72Wh Battery: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »