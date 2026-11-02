Vivo X500 Ultra is expected to launch soon as a successor to the X300 Ultra. A new leak has now revealed more details about the upcoming flagship's camera hardware. The Vivo X500 Ultra is tipped to come with a triple rear camera setup, including a 200-megapixel sensor. It is expected to run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. Meanwhile, Vivo is said to be testing a 68-megapixel selfie camera for its next-generation S-series smartphone.

Vivo X500 Ultra Camera Specifications Leaked

As per a recent post by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the upcoming 'Ultra flagship' powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset could feature a 50-megapixel front camera. The tipster has not explicitly mentioned the device's name, but based on recent leaks, the phone in question is believed to be the Vivo X500 Ultra.

Photo Credit: Weibo

On the rear, the purported Vivo X500 Ultra is tipped to have a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 200-megapixel camera. The 200-megapixel unit is expected to serve as the telephoto camera.

The tipster claims that Vivo is testing a 68-megapixel front-facing camera featuring a Sony IMX05A sensor for its upcoming S-series smartphone. The rear camera unit is said to feature a square-shaped design. The handset could be the purported Vivo X500s, which is expected to launch alongside the X500 Ultra.

Both the Vivo X500 Ultra and Vivo X500s are expected to debut in the first half of 2027, potentially around March or April in China. Previous leaks suggested that the Vivo X500s will come with a 6.85-inch flat display with 2K+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The Vivo X500 Ultra could pack a battery with a capacity of around 7,000mAh to 8,000mAh. It is tipped to sport a 6.85-inch LTPO BOE display with a resolution above 2K and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz.