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Vivo X500 FE Reportedly Spotted on IMDA Database, Launch Could Be Near

Vivo X500 FE appeared on Singapore's IMDA certification website with the model number V2653.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 November 2026 11:47 IST
Vivo X500 FE Reportedly Spotted on IMDA Database, Launch Could Be Near

Vivo X300 FE runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset

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Highlights
  • Vivo X500 FE reportedly appears on Singapore's IMDA certification site
  • Vivo X500 FE is expected to feature a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED display
  • The smartphone is listed with 5G connectivity
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Vivo could launch a new smartphone in its X series lineup. The purported Vivo X500 FE has reportedly surfaced in Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) certification database, suggesting it may be nearing launch. The listing reveals its model number and connectivity features but provides no hardware details. The Vivo X500 FE has also reportedly appeared on certification platforms in Indonesia and Europe. Vivo X500 FE could arrive with a compact display and is likely to succeed the Vivo X300 FE. It could feature a triple rear camera setup.

Vivo X500 FE Bags IMDA Certification

As spotted by Anvin (@ZionsAnvin), the Vivo X500 FE is listed in the IMDA database under model number V2653 and certificate number SER/26/0337. The certification identifies the device as a 5G mobile phone with support for WLAN, Bluetooth and NFC connectivity.

The listing does not reveal any additional specifications of the unannounced Vivo smartphone. However, the handset has reportedly surfaced on Indonesia's TKDN and Europe's EEC certification databases in recent weeks. It is also said to have been spotted on the IMEI website with V2653 and V2654. Vivo is expected to launch the phone in multiple markets.

Vivo has not officially confirmed the existence of the X500 FE. Recent leaks suggest that the smartphone could feature a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is rumoured to run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. It could pack a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.

Vivo X500 FE is expected to feature a triple rear camera system including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. The smartphone is also tipped to feature a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Vivo X500 FE is expected to succeed the X300 FE, which arrived in India in May. It has a 6.31-inch AMOLED display and runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. It is backed by a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W (wired) and 40W (wireless) fast charging.

Vivo X300 FE

Vivo X300 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Fresh and premium IP69-rated design
  • Lighter Telephoto Extender Gen 2 works well
  • Vibrant 120Hz LTPO display
  • OriginOS 6 is highly customisable
  • Good raw performance
  • 40W wireless charging
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Poor ultrawide camera
  • Average selfie camera
  • No HDR video recording option
  • Gets hot when recording video
Read detailed Vivo X300 FE review
Display 6.31-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6,500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,216x2,640 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Vivo X500 FE, Vivo X500 FE Specifications, Vivo, Vivo X300 FE
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Vivo X500 FE Reportedly Spotted on IMDA Database, Launch Could Be Near
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