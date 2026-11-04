Vivo could launch a new smartphone in its X series lineup. The purported Vivo X500 FE has reportedly surfaced in Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) certification database, suggesting it may be nearing launch. The listing reveals its model number and connectivity features but provides no hardware details. The Vivo X500 FE has also reportedly appeared on certification platforms in Indonesia and Europe. Vivo X500 FE could arrive with a compact display and is likely to succeed the Vivo X300 FE. It could feature a triple rear camera setup.

Vivo X500 FE Bags IMDA Certification

As spotted by Anvin (@ZionsAnvin), the Vivo X500 FE is listed in the IMDA database under model number V2653 and certificate number SER/26/0337. The certification identifies the device as a 5G mobile phone with support for WLAN, Bluetooth and NFC connectivity.

The listing does not reveal any additional specifications of the unannounced Vivo smartphone. However, the handset has reportedly surfaced on Indonesia's TKDN and Europe's EEC certification databases in recent weeks. It is also said to have been spotted on the IMEI website with V2653 and V2654. Vivo is expected to launch the phone in multiple markets.

Vivo has not officially confirmed the existence of the X500 FE. Recent leaks suggest that the smartphone could feature a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is rumoured to run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. It could pack a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.

Vivo X500 FE is expected to feature a triple rear camera system including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. The smartphone is also tipped to feature a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Vivo X500 FE is expected to succeed the X300 FE, which arrived in India in May. It has a 6.31-inch AMOLED display and runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. It is backed by a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W (wired) and 40W (wireless) fast charging.