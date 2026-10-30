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Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max Reportedly Receive BIS Certification Ahead of India Launch

The BIS certifications suggest that the Vivo X500, X500 Pro, and X500 Pro Max are moving closer to their India launch.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 30 October 2026 17:00 IST
Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max Reportedly Receive BIS Certification Ahead of India Launch

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X500 series ships with Android 17-based OriginOS 7

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Highlights
  • Vivo X500 series has reportedly received BIS approval in India
  • The flagship phones are rumoured to launch by November end
  • All three smartphones are equipped with 144Hz AMOLED screens
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The Vivo X500 series was launched in the global markets earlier this week. In recent days, the company has also confirmed plans to bring the new phones to India, although a launch date remains under wraps. Ahead of the anticipated debut, three models from the flagship lineup have now appeared on a certification site. The certifications suggest that the Vivo X500, X500 Pro, and X500 Pro Max are moving closer to their India launch.

Vivo X500 Series BIS Certification

The three Vivo X500 series smartphones have reportedly received approval from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) (via XpertPick). The model numbers V2619, V2621, and V2610 are reportedly associated with the Vivo X500, X500 Pro, and X500 Pro Max, respectively.

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The certifications suggest that Vivo is preparing to bring all three smartphones to India, although an exact launch date has yet to be made official. Reports suggest that the handsets will be launched in the country towards the end of November.

For context, the Vivo X500 series was unveiled in China in September before expanding to select global markets, including Malaysia and Europe, earlier this week.

Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, Vivo X500 Pro Max Specifications (Global)

The standard Vivo X500 features a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9600M chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. For photography, the handset has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 828 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. It also has a 50-megapixel front camera. The phone packs a 7,500mAh battery and supports 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.

The Vivo X500 Pro comes with a smaller 6.36-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It uses the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset. Its rear camera system comprises three 50-megapixel sensors, including a primary camera and an ultra-wide camera, alongside a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom. A 50-megapixel front camera is there for selfies and video calls. The X500 Pro is equipped with a 6,510mAh battery and supports 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.

The Vivo X500 Pro Max sits at the top of the lineup, featuring a 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset. Its camera system is led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, paired with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. The telephoto system supports 3.5x optical zoom and is compatible with Vivo's optional 400mm-equivalent ZEISS telephoto extender. The Pro Max packs a 7,800mAh battery, and it supports 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.

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Further reading: Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, Vivo X500 Pro Max, Vivo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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