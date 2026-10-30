The Vivo X500 series was launched in the global markets earlier this week. In recent days, the company has also confirmed plans to bring the new phones to India, although a launch date remains under wraps. Ahead of the anticipated debut, three models from the flagship lineup have now appeared on a certification site. The certifications suggest that the Vivo X500, X500 Pro, and X500 Pro Max are moving closer to their India launch.

Vivo X500 Series BIS Certification

The three Vivo X500 series smartphones have reportedly received approval from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) (via XpertPick). The model numbers V2619, V2621, and V2610 are reportedly associated with the Vivo X500, X500 Pro, and X500 Pro Max, respectively.

The certifications suggest that Vivo is preparing to bring all three smartphones to India, although an exact launch date has yet to be made official. Reports suggest that the handsets will be launched in the country towards the end of November.

For context, the Vivo X500 series was unveiled in China in September before expanding to select global markets, including Malaysia and Europe, earlier this week.

Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, Vivo X500 Pro Max Specifications (Global)

The standard Vivo X500 features a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9600M chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. For photography, the handset has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 828 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. It also has a 50-megapixel front camera. The phone packs a 7,500mAh battery and supports 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.

The Vivo X500 Pro comes with a smaller 6.36-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It uses the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset. Its rear camera system comprises three 50-megapixel sensors, including a primary camera and an ultra-wide camera, alongside a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom. A 50-megapixel front camera is there for selfies and video calls. The X500 Pro is equipped with a 6,510mAh battery and supports 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.

The Vivo X500 Pro Max sits at the top of the lineup, featuring a 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset. Its camera system is led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, paired with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. The telephoto system supports 3.5x optical zoom and is compatible with Vivo's optional 400mm-equivalent ZEISS telephoto extender. The Pro Max packs a 7,800mAh battery, and it supports 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.