Vivo is said to be working on its Vivo X500 series, and it could be launched in Q4 2026. The lineup is expected to comprise the Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max, and the latter is likely to be the most premium model among the three. Now, an early leak coming out of China indicates the display details of the Vivo X500 Pro Max. The flagship model is said to feature a 144Hz refresh rate display with 2K resolution. The Vivo X500 series is speculated to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chip.

Vivo X500 Pro Max Specifications (Anticipated)

In a recent Weibo post, known tipster Digital Chat Station offered hints about the display of the Vivo X500 Pro Max. While the post did not explicitly mention the device's name, follow-up comments and previous leaks strongly suggest that the handset in question is the Vivo X500 Pro Max. The engineering sample of the handset is currently undergoing testing with a BOE-manufactured 6.85-inch LIPO flat display with narrow bezels on all four edges.

Photo Credit: DCS/ Weibo

Further, the screen of the Vivo X500 Pro Max is said to support high-frequency PWM dimming. The display is said to feature a 2.5D flat screen. The tipster says that this is a 2K panel that refreshes at 144Hz.

In the comment section, a user asked whether the Vivo X500 Pro Max would feature the smallest battery among its competitors. In response, the tipster stated that it is yet to enter the battery testing phase, but the battery capacity will start with '8', indicating an 8,000mAh range battery capacity.

The 8,000mAh battery capacity would be a significant upgrade over the Vivo X300 models. The Vivo X300 Ultra has a 6,600mAh battery, while the standard Vivo X300 features a 6,040mAh battery. The Vivo X300 Pro has a 6,510mAh battery.

Previous leaks claimed that the Vivo X500 Pro Max will come with a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-838 1/1.28-inch sensor. The camera setup could also include a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. It is likely to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC. This phone could pack an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.