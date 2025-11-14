Vivo's X300 series is set to be unveiled in India soon. The base and Pro models were introduced in select global markets in late October, following their China launch earlier that month. The Vivo X300 Ultra still awaits its official debut, yet rumours about the company's next flagship generation are already circulating. A new leak suggests that Vivo is preparing a leap in battery capacity for its future premium lineup. Notably, the Chinese variants of the existing Vivo X300 and X300 Pro feature 6,040mAh and 6,510mAh batteries, respectively.

Vivo X500 Could Get 7,000mAh Batteries

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station, Vivo is likely to increase battery sizes to around 7,000mAh in its next-generation X-series phones. While the X300 Ultra is expected to feature a larger pack than its siblings, the tipster dismissed speculation that it will reach 7,000mAh.

If Vivo follows its usual naming pattern, the successor lineup may be branded “X500,” bypassing the X400 series due to regional superstitions around the number four.

The alleged Vivo X500 series is still a ways off, with a launch window scheduled for October or November next year. We can expect to hear more about the purported models in early to mid-2026.

The leak also claims that Vivo is planning even larger capacities for its mid-range smartphones, with some models reportedly targeting 8,000mAh or even 9,000mAh capacity cells. Many Chinese manufacturers have already shifted toward silicon–carbon battery technology, accelerating improvements in overall battery density.

Mid-Range Vivo Models May Pack Up to 9,000mAh Cells

However, the global variants may still arrive with smaller batteries. For example, the international versions of the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro feature 5,360mAh and 5,440mAh units, respectively, which are significantly lower in capacity than the 6,040mAh and 6,510mAh batteries used in their Chinese models. All versions of the Vivo X300 series phones run on MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chips and feature Zeiss-backed camera systems.

