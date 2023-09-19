Vivo Y100A 5G and Vivo Y100 have received price cuts in India. Prices of the Vivo Y series smartphones have been slashed by Rs. 2,000 in the country. Both the handsets were launched earlier this year with colour-changing fluorite AG glass rear panels and 90Hz AMOLED displays. The Vivo Y100A 5G runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, while the Vivo Y100 has a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC under the hood. Both Vivo smartphones flaunt 64-megapixel triple rear cameras and are backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 44W flash charging.

Vivo Y100A 5g, Vivo Y100 price in India (revised)

Vivo confirmed the price drop of the Vivo Y100A and Vivo Y100 smartphones via a post on X (formerly Twitter). The Vivo Y100A is currently listed with a price tag of Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The smartphone was launched in April with a starting price tag of Rs. 23,999.

Meanwhile, the Vivo Y100's price in India is now set at Rs. 21,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, down Rs. 2,000 from the original price of Rs. 23,999. Both handsets are available in Metal Black, Pacific Blue, and Twilight Gold colour options. The new price tags are currently showing up on Vivo's online store, Flipkart, and Amazon.

Vivo Y100A 5G, Vivo Y100 specifications

Both Vivo Y100A 5G and Vivo Y100 share several specifications. They run on Android 13-based FunTouch OS 13 and feature 6.38 full-HD+ (1,080x2,400) AMOLED displays with 90Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the Vivo Y100A 5G and Vivo Y100 have a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), and two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video chats, they pack a 16-megapixel front camera. They are backed by 4,500mAh batteries with support for 44W flash charging.

The only major difference between the two in terms of hardware is that the Vivo Y100A 5G runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, while the Vivo Y100 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC.

