Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Y100A 5G, Vivo Y100 Prices in India Slashed by Rs. 2,000: Here's How Much They Cost Now

Vivo Y100A 5G, Vivo Y100 Prices in India Slashed by Rs. 2,000: Here's How Much They Cost Now

Vivo Y100 has a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC under the hood.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 September 2023 13:37 IST
Vivo Y100A 5G, Vivo Y100 Prices in India Slashed by Rs. 2,000: Here's How Much They Cost Now

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y100A 5G runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC

Highlights
  • Vivo Y100's price in India is now set at Rs. 21,999
  • They have a triple rear camera unit
  • Both Vivo Y100A 5G and Vivo Y100 have identical specifications

Vivo Y100A 5G and Vivo Y100 have received price cuts in India. Prices of the Vivo Y series smartphones have been slashed by Rs. 2,000 in the country. Both the handsets were launched earlier this year with colour-changing fluorite AG glass rear panels and 90Hz AMOLED displays. The Vivo Y100A 5G runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, while the Vivo Y100 has a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC under the hood. Both Vivo smartphones flaunt 64-megapixel triple rear cameras and are backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 44W flash charging.

Vivo Y100A 5g, Vivo Y100 price in India (revised)

Vivo confirmed the price drop of the Vivo Y100A and Vivo Y100 smartphones via a post on X (formerly Twitter). The Vivo Y100A is currently listed with a price tag of Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The smartphone was launched in April with a starting price tag of Rs. 23,999.

Meanwhile, the Vivo Y100's price in India is now set at Rs. 21,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, down Rs. 2,000 from the original price of Rs. 23,999. Both handsets are available in Metal Black, Pacific Blue, and Twilight Gold colour options. The new price tags are currently showing up on Vivo's online store, Flipkart, and Amazon.

Vivo Y100A 5G, Vivo Y100 specifications

Both Vivo Y100A 5G and Vivo Y100 share several specifications. They run on Android 13-based FunTouch OS 13 and feature 6.38 full-HD+ (1,080x2,400) AMOLED displays with 90Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the Vivo Y100A 5G and Vivo Y100 have a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), and two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video chats, they pack a 16-megapixel front camera. They are backed by 4,500mAh batteries with support for 44W flash charging. 

The only major difference between the two in terms of hardware is that the Vivo Y100A 5G runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, while the Vivo Y100 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC.

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y100A

Vivo Y100A

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.38-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Vivo Y100

Vivo Y100

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.38-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500 mAhmAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y100A 5G, Vivo Y100A 5G Price in India, Vivo Y100A 5G Specifications, Vivo Y100, Vivo Y100 Price in India, Vivo Y100 Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iPhone 16 Pro Expected to Feature Apple's 'Tetraprism' Zoom Lens from iPhone 15 Pro Max: Ming-Chi Kuo
Vivo Y100A 5G, Vivo Y100 Prices in India Slashed by Rs. 2,000: Here's How Much They Cost Now
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 13 Pro Will Get This Brand New Chipset and IP68 Rating
  2. Vivo V29 5G, Vivo V29 Pro 5G Price in India, Camera Details Tipped: See Here
  3. iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma and watchOS 10 Begin Rolling Out: Details
  4. Disney in Talks to Sell Its Indian Streaming and TV Business: Details
  5. This Company Is Said to Introduce India's First 5G Smartphone Under Rs. 10,000
  6. Why Elon Musk Says He Will Charge Everyone a 'Small Monthly Fee' to Use X
  7. Vivo T2 Pro 5G Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch: See Here
  8. Ather Energy to Accelerate New Launches in India and Foreign Markets
  9. Honor 100 Pro Could Debut in November, Leak Suggests Specifications
  10. How Apple Made It Cheaper to Repair the Rear Panel on Your iPhone 15 Pro
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y100A 5G, Vivo Y100 Prices in India Slashed by Rs. 2,000: Here's How Much They Cost Now
  2. iPhone 16 Pro Expected to Feature Apple's 'Tetraprism' Zoom Lens from iPhone 15 Pro Max: Ming-Chi Kuo
  3. Vivo V29 5G, Vivo V29 Pro 5G Price in India, Camera Details Tipped Ahead of Expected Launch
  4. Redmi Note 13 Pro Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, IP68 Rating; Camera Samples Teased
  5. ISRO's Aditya-L1 Solar Mission Performs TL1I Manoeuvre, on Track to Reach Sun-Earth L1 Point
  6. Elon Musk Says X to Charge All Users 'Small Monthly Fee' to Use Platform in Conversation With Israeli PM
  7. Sony WF-1000XM5 Earphones India Launch Date Set for September 27: Expected Price, Specifications
  8. Microsoft Product Chief Panos Panay to Exit, Pavan Davuluri to Lead Next
  9. iOS 17 Update Rolling Out Alongside iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10 and tvOS 17: Check Features
  10. Ather Energy to Accelerate New Launches in India and Foreign Markets
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.