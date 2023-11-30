Vivo Y100i has been launched in China on Thursday (November 30). The latest Y-series smartphone by Vivo flaunts a 6.64-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The Vivo Y100i runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It packs a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The Vivo Y100i has an IP54 dust and splash-resistant rating.

Vivo Y100i price

Price of the Vivo Y100i is set at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the sole 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It is currently available for purchase in China in Xiangyun powder (pink), Sky Blue, and Haoyehei (black) (translated from Chinese) colour options via Vivo's online store.

Details about the availability of the Vivo Y100i in other markets, including India, are yet to be confirmed. The Vivo Y100 was launched in India in February at Rs. 24,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage variant.

Vivo Y100i specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Vivo Y100i runs on Android 13 based OriginOS 3 and sports a 6.64-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,388 pixels) screen with 60Hz refresh rate and 91.6 screen-to-body ratio. The display has a centrally located hole punch cutout as well. It is powered by an octa-core 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and Mali-G57 MC2. Using the virtual RAM feature, the onboard memory can be expanded up to 24GB. The handset packs up to 512GB of UFS2.2 storage.

For optics, the Vivo Y100i has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture along with a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y100i include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, GPS, and A-GPS. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, and proximity sensor. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication and supports face unlock feature. The handset also offers an IP54 rating.

The Vivo Y100i is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. It measures 164.06x76.17x8.7mm and weighs 190 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.