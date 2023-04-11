Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Y100A With Snapdragon 695 SoC, Colour Changing Design Launched in India: Specifications

Vivo Y100A With Snapdragon 695 SoC, Colour Changing Design Launched in India: Specifications

Vivo Y100A has been launched in Metal Black, Twilight Gold, and Pacific Blue.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 April 2023 15:00 IST
Vivo Y100A With Snapdragon 695 SoC, Colour Changing Design Launched in India: Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y100A comes in two storage variants i.e, 128GB and 256GB

Highlights
  • Vivo Y100A features a 64-megapixel main camera
  • The handset sports a 6.38-inch AMOLED display
  • Vivo Y100A offers 90Hz refresh rate

Vivo has added a new member to its Y-series lineup i.e, the new Vivo Y100A in India. The phone comes in two colour-changing variants Pacific Blue and Twilight Gold and a third metal black colour option similar to the Vivo Y100, which was launched in February. Not only this, but the phone also carries some features that are similar to the Vivo Y100. The handset features a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Vivo Y100A comes in two storage variants i.e, 128GB and 256GB along with 8GB RAM.

The Vivo Y100A price and availability are yet to be announced by the company. However, it will be available for purchase on Vivo India e-store and other partner retail stores.

Vivo Y100A 5G specifications, features

The newly launched Vivo Y100 sports a 6.38-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 2400 × 1080 resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and 1300 nits peak brightness. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, that is paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB inbuilt storage. It is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 44W flash charging. It also comes with an expandable RAM feature.

Vivo Y100A runs on the latest FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13, out of the box. For optics, the smartphone packs a 64-megapixel primary rear camera with OIS. There are also dual 2-megapixel sensors on the back panels along with an LED Flash. For selfies and video calls, the handset houses a 16-megapixel front shooter.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y100A include dual SIM, 5G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C, GPS, and OTG among others. Additionally, it features a 3.5mm audio jack with Hi-res audio certification. The Vivo Y100A weighs 181g and measures 158.91 × 73.53 × 7.73 mm in dimension. 

 

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y100A

Vivo Y100A

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.38-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y100A specifications, Vivo Y100A launch, Vivo Y100A, Vivo
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Ethereum's Shapella Upgrade to Unlock Around $33 Billion of Staked Ether
Vivo Y100A With Snapdragon 695 SoC, Colour Changing Design Launched in India: Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T2 5G Series Launched in India At This Price: See Details
  2. Coming Soon: Apple BKC in Mumbai on April 18, Apple Saket in Delhi on 20th
  3. Realme Narzo N55 Camera Details Confirmed; iPhone-Inspired Feature Teased
  4. Vivo T2 5G Camera Details Confirmed Ahead of April 11 Launch
  5. Amazon Prime Video Signs Deal With Paramount to Expand Its Indian Catalogue
  6. iQoo Z7 5G Review: Best Smartphone Under Rs. 20,000?
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Is This the Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?
  8. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Official Trailer Out Now
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G vs Realme 10 Pro 5G: Here's What's Different
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube Premium Users Get New Features Including Enhanced 1080p HD Video, Smart Downloads, and More
  2. Crypto Rules Around Risk Assessment, Damage Control In Pipeline Under India's G20 Presidency: FM
  3. Xiaomi 13 Ultra Design Renders Leaked Ahead of April Launch; May Sport Massive Camera Module
  4. New Digital Personal Data Protection Bill Said to Be Introduced in Monsoon Session of Parliament
  5. Vivo X Fold 2, Vivo X Flip Foldables Launch Date Announced, Vivo Pad 2 to Tag Along: Details
  6. Vivo Y100A With Snapdragon 695 SoC, Colour Changing Design Launched in India: Specifications
  7. Amazon Prime Video Signs Deal With Paramount to Expand Its Indian Catalogue
  8. Ethereum's Shapella Upgrade to Unlock Around $33 Billion of Staked Ether
  9. Persona 3 Remake and Jet Set Radio Reboot Footage Reportedly Leaked Online
  10. Poster of Upcoming Film Bazooka Starring Mammootty Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.