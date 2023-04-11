Vivo has added a new member to its Y-series lineup i.e, the new Vivo Y100A in India. The phone comes in two colour-changing variants Pacific Blue and Twilight Gold and a third metal black colour option similar to the Vivo Y100, which was launched in February. Not only this, but the phone also carries some features that are similar to the Vivo Y100. The handset features a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Vivo Y100A comes in two storage variants i.e, 128GB and 256GB along with 8GB RAM.

The Vivo Y100A price and availability are yet to be announced by the company. However, it will be available for purchase on Vivo India e-store and other partner retail stores.

Vivo Y100A 5G specifications, features

The newly launched Vivo Y100 sports a 6.38-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 2400 × 1080 resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and 1300 nits peak brightness. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, that is paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB inbuilt storage. It is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 44W flash charging. It also comes with an expandable RAM feature.

Vivo Y100A runs on the latest FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13, out of the box. For optics, the smartphone packs a 64-megapixel primary rear camera with OIS. There are also dual 2-megapixel sensors on the back panels along with an LED Flash. For selfies and video calls, the handset houses a 16-megapixel front shooter.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y100A include dual SIM, 5G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C, GPS, and OTG among others. Additionally, it features a 3.5mm audio jack with Hi-res audio certification. The Vivo Y100A weighs 181g and measures 158.91 × 73.53 × 7.73 mm in dimension.

