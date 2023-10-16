Technology News

Vivo Y200 5G Design, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Rumoured India Launch

Vivo Y200 5G is said to launch in Desert Gold and Jungle Green colour options.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 October 2023 09:37 IST
Vivo Y200 5G Design, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Rumoured India Launch

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y200 5G is expected to succeed the Vivo Y100 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Vivo Y200 5G could sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display
  • The purported handset is said to get a 64-megapixel primary camera
  • The Vivo Y200 is tipped to support 44W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Vivo Y200 5G is likely to launch soon in India. The phone is expected to succeed the Vivo Y100, which was released in India earlier this year in February. Key specifications of the Vivo Y200 and a launch timeline of the purported handset were recently tipped. The price of the phone was also reported. Now, in a new report, the design renders and colour options of the Vivo Y200 have also been leaked. The phone is expected to launch in two colour options and is said to sport an Aura Light alongside its rear camera unit.

According to a 91Mobiles report, the Vivo Y200 5G, which is expected to debut by the end of October, is likely to launch in Desert Gold and Jungle Green colour options. As per the leaked design renders cited in the report, the phone could be equipped with an Aura Light feature, that is also seen in the Vivo V29 and V29 Pro models.

vivo y200 91mobiles y200

Vivo Y200 5G leaked design renders
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

 

The Aura Light will complement a dual camera unit on the Vivo Y200 that is seen placed inside a rectangular module in the top left corner of the back panel with an LED light, as per the leaked renders. The phone is seen with slim bezels, flat edges, and rounded corners. It appears to have a textured back panel and a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display to house the front camera. The leaked images also show the volume rocker and the power button placed on the right edge of the phone.

Vivo Y200 is expected to be priced in India at Rs. 24,000. It has been tipped to come in an 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The handset is said to sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) AMOLED display and could be powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. It is tipped to ship with Android 13-based Funtouch OS.

For optics, the dual camera unit of the upcoming Vivo Y200 is said to include a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The front camera is expected to be equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor. The phone is tipped to be backed by a 4,800mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support. It is expected to weigh 190 grams and measure 7.69mm in thickness.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y200 5G, Vivo Y200 5G launch, Vivo Y200 5G specifications, Vivo Y200 5G design, Vivo Y200 5G colour options, Vivo Y100, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
PVR INOX Passport Monthly Subscription Pass Launched at Rs. 699 for 10 Movies
Vivo Y200 5G Design, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Rumoured India Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BTC, ETH See Losses Alongside Most Altcoins, Stablecoins See Gains
  2. PVR INOX Passport Monthly Subscription Pass Launched at Rs. 699 for 10 Movies
  3. BGMI 2.8 Update Is Now Live: Zombies Edge Mode, Hoverboard, More
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Could Be Unveiled Early Next Year
  5. Vivo Y200 5G Launch Timeline, Specifications Teased; Could Debut Soon
  6. Everything You Need to Know About Spider-Man 2 Coming to PS5
  7. Samsung Galaxy A24 4G Case Renders Leaked, Could Launch in India Soon
  8. CERT-In Warns of 51 Major Security Flaws Affecting These Android Versions
  9. iPhone 16 Pro Models to Get New Ultrawide Camera, Wi-Fi 7, More: Report
  10. Google Pixel 8 Series Goes on Sale for the First Time Today: Price, Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y200 5G Design, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Rumoured India Launch
  2. PVR INOX Passport Monthly Subscription Pass Launched at Rs. 699 for 10 Movies
  3. Microsoft-Activision Blizzard $69 Billion Deal Closes as UK CMA Gives Approval
  4. Samsung Galaxy M44 India Launch Imminent, as Phone Appears on Bluetooth SIG Certificate Site
  5. Google Pixel 8 Pro Survives Durability Test, Fares Better Than iPhone 15 Pro Max
  6. Vivo Y200 5G Launch Timeline, Specifications Teased; Could Debut by October End
  7. India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup Match Today: How to Watch Livestream, Broadcast Channels and More
  8. Google Pixel 8 Pro Tops DxOMark Display Test Ranking
  9. iPhone 16 Pro Models to Get New Ultrawide Camera, Snapdragon X75 Modem, Wi-Fi 7: Report
  10. India Will Not Impose Licensing Requirement on Imports of Laptops and Computers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »