Vivo Y200 5G Design, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Rumoured India Launch

Vivo Y200 5G is likely to launch soon in India. The phone is expected to succeed the Vivo Y100, which was released in India earlier this year in February. Key specifications of the Vivo Y200 and a launch timeline of the purported handset were recently tipped. The price of the phone was also reported. Now, in a new report, the design renders and colour options of the Vivo Y200 have also been leaked. The phone is expected to launch in two colour options and is said to sport an Aura Light alongside its rear camera unit.

According to a 91Mobiles report, the Vivo Y200 5G, which is expected to debut by the end of October, is likely to launch in Desert Gold and Jungle Green colour options. As per the leaked design renders cited in the report, the phone could be equipped with an Aura Light feature, that is also seen in the Vivo V29 and V29 Pro models.

Vivo Y200 5G leaked design renders

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

The Aura Light will complement a dual camera unit on the Vivo Y200 that is seen placed inside a rectangular module in the top left corner of the back panel with an LED light, as per the leaked renders. The phone is seen with slim bezels, flat edges, and rounded corners. It appears to have a textured back panel and a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display to house the front camera. The leaked images also show the volume rocker and the power button placed on the right edge of the phone.

Vivo Y200 is expected to be priced in India at Rs. 24,000. It has been tipped to come in an 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The handset is said to sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) AMOLED display and could be powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. It is tipped to ship with Android 13-based Funtouch OS.

For optics, the dual camera unit of the upcoming Vivo Y200 is said to include a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The front camera is expected to be equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor. The phone is tipped to be backed by a 4,800mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support. It is expected to weigh 190 grams and measure 7.69mm in thickness.

