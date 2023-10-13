Vivo Y100 was launched in India in February this year, sporting a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Chinese smartphone company is expected to launch its successor — the Vivo Y200 5G — soon. The upcoming smartphone was reportedly spotted on Google Play Console a few days back. Now, a new report has unveiled the specifications, launch timeline, and price range of the smartphone. Vivo also teased the smartphone recently, hinting at its launch in the coming days.

A new report by MySmartPrice has cited industry sources to reveal the Vivo Y200 5G launch timeline, which could debut in India by the end of this month. Moreover, it is expected to be priced under Rs. 24,000 in India. For specifications, the smartphone is said to feature an AMOLED display. The report also suggested that the smartphone could get a 64-megapixel primary camera with OIS support.

A previous report by The Tech Outlook also revealed some specifications about the Vivo Y200 5G, hinting that the device could be powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB RAM. For dimply, it is said to feature a 6.67-inch screen and could run on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 out-of-the-box. It is also expected to pack a 4,800mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

The smartphone was spotted on Google Play Console, as reported by MySmartPrice. The details on the site corroborated the specifications mentioned above. Vivo Y200 5G was shown to sport a triple-camera setup, while on the front, the device could feature a punch-hole cutout at the centre of the screen.

The company has already confirmed the launch of Vivo Y200 5G soon. In an X post, the smartphone was teased to be 'coming soon'. However, the company did not mention the launch date for the smartphone.

