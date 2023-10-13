Technology News

Vivo Y200 5G Launch Timeline, Specifications Teased; Could Debut by October End

Vivo Y200 5G teased to be 'coming soon' by the company in an X post.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 14 October 2023 08:23 IST
Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

Vivo Y200 5G is expected to be priced under Rs. 24,000 in India

Highlights
  • Vivo Y200 5G could be powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC
  • It will be launched as a successor to Vivo Y100
  • The company has not revealed India launch date so far
Vivo Y100 was launched in India in February this year, sporting a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Chinese smartphone company is expected to launch its successor — the Vivo Y200 5G — soon. The upcoming smartphone was reportedly spotted on Google Play Console a few days back. Now, a new report has unveiled the specifications, launch timeline, and price range of the smartphone. Vivo also teased the smartphone recently, hinting at its launch in the coming days. 

A new report by MySmartPrice has cited industry sources to reveal the Vivo Y200 5G launch timeline, which could debut in India by the end of this month. Moreover, it is expected to be priced under Rs. 24,000 in India. For specifications, the smartphone is said to feature an AMOLED display. The report also suggested that the smartphone could get a 64-megapixel primary camera with OIS support.

A previous report by The Tech Outlook also revealed some specifications about the Vivo Y200 5G, hinting that the device could be powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB RAM. For dimply, it is said to feature a 6.67-inch screen and could run on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 out-of-the-box. It is also expected to pack a 4,800mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. 

The smartphone was spotted on Google Play Console, as reported by MySmartPrice. The details on the site corroborated the specifications mentioned above. Vivo Y200 5G was shown to sport a triple-camera setup, while on the front, the device could feature a punch-hole cutout at the centre of the screen. 

The company has already confirmed the launch of Vivo Y200 5G soon. In an X post, the smartphone was teased to be 'coming soon'. However, the company did not mention the launch date for the smartphone. 

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Vivo Y100, Vivo Y200 5G, Vivo, Google Play Console
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022.
