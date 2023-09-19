Google Pixel Watch 2 is scheduled to launch on October 4 at the Made by Google event alongside the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Previous leaks have suggested some key specifications and colour options that the smartwatch could be introduced in. A new report suggests that the upcoming smart wearable device will come with some significant upgrades including features that were seen on the Fitbit Sense 2. Alongside safety upgrades, the watch is also expected to come with an inbuilt thermometer.

Pixel Watch 2, expected to succeed the Pixel Watch, will reportedly offer features like an upgraded electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor that tracks and allows users to monitor their stress levels. A 9to5Google report suggests that the upcoming watch will be launching with this improved sensor and help users regulate their stress levels.

The report further adds that just like the Fitbit Sense 2, the Pixel Watch 2 is likely to come with an additional skin temperature sensor, which is expected to work like a thermometer and help users track their body temperature. However, the Fitbit Sense 2 only monitors skin temperature during night time.

As per the report, the temperature sensor can not only be used for thermometer reading but also for tracking a user's menstrual cycles. Notably, the Pixel 8 Pro, to be unveiled at the same event as the Pixel Watch 2, is also likely to ship with an inbuilt temperature sensor as per another report.

The Pixel Watch 2 could be offered in Silver/White, Silver/Bay, Gold/Hazel, and Black/Obsidian colour options. The models of the smartwatch are expected to have LTE and Wi-Fi variants. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 series chipset. The Pixel Watch 2 could come with a Snapdragon W5 or Snapdragon W5+ SoC.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.