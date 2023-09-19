Technology News

Google Pixel Watch 2 Tipped to Get Inbuilt Thermometer, Safety Updates: All Details

Google Pixel Watch 2 is said to be equipped with a Snapdragon W5 Series chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 September 2023 14:51 IST
Google Pixel Watch 2 Tipped to Get Inbuilt Thermometer, Safety Updates: All Details

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel Watch 2 is expected to succeed the Google Pixel Watch (pictured)

Highlights
  • Pixel Watch 2 is set to launch on October 4
  • It is expected to be be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 series SoC
  • Pixel Watch 2 are likely to launch with LTE and Wi-Fi variants

Google Pixel Watch 2 is scheduled to launch on October 4 at the Made by Google event alongside the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Previous leaks have suggested some key specifications and colour options that the smartwatch could be introduced in. A new report suggests that the upcoming smart wearable device will come with some significant upgrades including features that were seen on the Fitbit Sense 2. Alongside safety upgrades, the watch is also expected to come with an inbuilt thermometer.

Pixel Watch 2, expected to succeed the Pixel Watch, will reportedly offer features like an upgraded electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor that tracks and allows users to monitor their stress levels. A 9to5Google report suggests that the upcoming watch will be launching with this improved sensor and help users regulate their stress levels.

The report further adds that just like the Fitbit Sense 2, the Pixel Watch 2 is likely to come with an additional skin temperature sensor, which is expected to work like a thermometer and help users track their body temperature. However, the Fitbit Sense 2 only monitors skin temperature during night time.

As per the report, the temperature sensor can not only be used for thermometer reading but also for tracking a user's menstrual cycles. Notably, the Pixel 8 Pro, to be unveiled at the same event as the Pixel Watch 2, is also likely to ship with an inbuilt temperature sensor as per another report.

The Pixel Watch 2 could be offered in Silver/White, Silver/Bay, Gold/Hazel, and Black/Obsidian colour options. The models of the smartwatch are expected to have LTE and Wi-Fi variants. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 series chipset. The Pixel Watch 2 could come with a Snapdragon W5 or Snapdragon W5+ SoC. 

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel Watch 2, Google Pixel Watch 2 Launch, Google Pixel Watch 2 Specifications, Google, Fitbit Sense 2, Fitbit
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vivo Y100A 5G, Vivo Y100 Prices in India Slashed by Rs. 2,000: Here's How Much They Cost Now

Related Stories

Google Pixel Watch 2 Tipped to Get Inbuilt Thermometer, Safety Updates: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V29 5G, Vivo V29 Pro 5G Price in India, Camera Details Tipped: See Here
  2. Redmi Note 13 Pro Will Get This Brand New Chipset and IP68 Rating
  3. iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma and watchOS 10 Begin Rolling Out: Details
  4. Why Elon Musk Says He Will Charge Everyone a 'Small Monthly Fee' to Use X
  5. Honor 100 Pro Could Debut in November, Leak Suggests Specifications
  6. This Company Is Said to Introduce India's First 5G Smartphone Under Rs. 10,000
  7. Honor 90 5G With 200-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India Today: See Offers
  8. iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Price, Specifications Compared
  9. iPhone 15 Pro Max Faces Production Challenges Amid 'Robust Demand': Kuo
  10. iPhone 16 Pro With Larger Screen, Apple Watch X Coming in 2024: Gurman
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel Watch 2 Tipped to Get Inbuilt Thermometer, Safety Updates: All Details
  2. Vivo Y100A 5G, Vivo Y100 Prices in India Slashed by Rs. 2,000: Here's How Much They Cost Now
  3. iPhone 16 Pro Expected to Feature Apple's 'Tetraprism' Zoom Lens from iPhone 15 Pro Max: Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. Vivo V29 5G, Vivo V29 Pro 5G Price in India, Camera Details Tipped Ahead of Expected Launch
  5. Redmi Note 13 Pro Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, IP68 Rating; Camera Samples Teased
  6. ISRO's Aditya-L1 Solar Mission Performs TL1I Manoeuvre, on Track to Reach Sun-Earth L1 Point
  7. Elon Musk Says X to Charge All Users 'Small Monthly Fee' to Use Platform in Conversation With Israeli PM
  8. Sony WF-1000XM5 Earphones India Launch Date Set for September 27: Expected Price, Specifications
  9. Microsoft Product Chief Panos Panay to Exit, Pavan Davuluri to Lead Next
  10. iOS 17 Update Rolling Out Alongside iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10 and tvOS 17: Check Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.