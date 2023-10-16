Vivo Y200 5G, expected to succeed the Vivo Y100, has been confirmed to launch in India next week. The company has also teased the colour options of the upcoming phone. Meanwhile, key specifications of the upcoming phone and its price were recently tipped. Leaked design renders of the phone have also leaked online suggesting the design of the handset.

The Chinese smartphone maker announced that the Vivo Y200 5G will launch in India on October 23. A promotional image of the upcoming launch also teases the phone in two colour options. The colours seen in the promotional image match the ones leaked previously. The phone is said to launch in Desert Gold and Jungle Green colour options, according to a recent report. The promo image also confirms that the Vivo Y200 will be equipped with an Aura Light feature. It is seen placed on the rectangular camera module in the top left corner of the back panel alongside the dual camera units and an LED flash.

Vivo's new phone has been tipped to be priced in India at Rs. 24,000. The Vivo Y200 5G could be available in the country with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is said to come with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) AMOLED display and is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. It will likely run Android 13-based Funtouch OS out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the upcoming Vivo Y200 5G is said to offer a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The front camera is tipped to house a 16-megapixel sensor. The phone could pack a 4,800mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support. It is said to weigh 190 grams and measure 7.69mm in thickness.

