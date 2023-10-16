Technology News

Vivo Y200 5G India Launch Date Set for October 23; Colour Options Teased

Vivo Y200 5G will succeed the Vivo Y100 5G, which was launched in February.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 October 2023 15:49 IST
Vivo Y200 5G India Launch Date Set for October 23; Colour Options Teased

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y200 5G teased in Desert Gold and Jungle Green colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo Y200 5G could feature a 64-megapixel main camera
  • The phone is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC
  • The Vivo Y200 is expected to pack a 4,800mAh battery
Vivo Y200 5G, expected to succeed the Vivo Y100, has been confirmed to launch in India next week. The company has also teased the colour options of the upcoming phone. Meanwhile, key specifications of the upcoming phone and its price were recently tipped. Leaked design renders of the phone have also leaked online suggesting the design of the handset.

The Chinese smartphone maker announced that the Vivo Y200 5G will launch in India on October 23. A promotional image of the upcoming launch also teases the phone in two colour options. The colours seen in the promotional image match the ones leaked previously. The phone is said to launch in Desert Gold and Jungle Green colour options, according to a recent report. The promo image also confirms that the Vivo Y200 will be equipped with an Aura Light feature. It is seen placed on the rectangular camera module in the top left corner of the back panel alongside the dual camera units and an LED flash.

Vivo's new phone has been tipped to be priced in India at Rs. 24,000. The Vivo Y200 5G could be available in the country with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is said to come with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) AMOLED display and is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. It will likely run Android 13-based Funtouch OS out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the upcoming Vivo Y200 5G is said to offer a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The front camera is tipped to house a 16-megapixel sensor. The phone could pack a 4,800mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support. It is said to weigh 190 grams and measure 7.69mm in thickness.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Vivo Y200 5G, Vivo Y200 5G India launch, Vivo Y200 5G price in India, Vivo Y200 5G specifications, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Ferrari Goes Pro-Crypto, Decides to Accept Bitcoin, ETH, USDC Payments for Its Cars

