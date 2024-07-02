Technology News
Vivo Y28s 5G base variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage could be priced below Rs. 15,000 in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 July 2024 12:51 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y28s 5G is offered in Mocha Brown and Twinkling Purple shades

Highlights
  • Vivo Y28s 5G has a dual rear camera unit
  • The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset
  • Vivo Y28s 5G runs on Funtouch OS 14 based on Andorid 14
Vivo Y28s 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC was released in a few markets last month. It is currently listed on the company's global website with a complete list of specifications. While Vivo is yet to confirm its availability in India, a tipster has suggested the price details of this Vivo Y series handset. The Vivo Y28s 5G is likely to debut as a budget offering in the country, based on the leaked pricing details. Like other recently unveiled Y series phones, it has 50-megapixel dual rear cameras and a 5,000mAh battery.

Vivo Y28s 5G price in India (Rumoured)

A 91Mobiles report citing tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) claims that the Vivo Y28s 5G will be priced at Rs. 13,999 in India for the base 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants are said to be priced at Rs. 15,499 and Rs. 16,999, respectively.

In Malaysia, the Vivo Y28s 5G is priced at RM 799 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the 12GB + 128GB storage model and RM 999 (18,000) for the 16GB + 256GB storage model. Based on this, we can expect the handset to be priced at around Rs. 15,000 in India. It is offered in Mocha Brown and Twinkling Purple colours.

Vivo Y28s 5G specifications

The Vivo Y28s 5G runs on Funtouch OS 14 based on Andorid 14 and features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 840nits brightness. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded up to 16GB using additional unused storage,

For optics, the Vivo Y28s 5G has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, it houses an 8-megapixel sensor at the front. The handset has an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y28s 5G include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G, a 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and USB Type-C connectivity. It offers NFC in select regions. It gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. Sensors onboard are an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, proximity sensor and colour temperature sensor.

The Vivo Y28s 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. It weighs 185 grams, according to the company.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.56-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1612x720 pixels
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
