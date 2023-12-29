Vivo Y28 5G is expected to launch in India soon. The phone is said to succeed the Vivo Y27 5G, which was unveiled in July this year. The purported smartphone is likely to come with upgraded features over the preceding model. The phone has been recently spotted on several certification sites where some key specifications were hinted. Now a report has shared leaked promotional images that show the design and colour options of the Vivo Y28 5G. The report also suggests the RAM and storage configurations and the price of the upcoming handset.

A report from Appuals suggests that the Vivo Y28 5G will launch in India soon in Crystal Purple and Glitter Aqua colourways. The report does not mention an exact launch date but suggests that the handset will be available for purchase in the country in three RAM and storage options. As per the report, the Vivo Y28 5G will start at a price of Rs. 13,999 for its 4GB + 128GB, while the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB options are likely to be priced respectively at Rs. 15,499 and Rs. 16,999.

Further, the report states that the company will extend an additional 2.7 percent discount on the aforementioned prices. Vivo will also reportedly offer an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 during the purchase of the Vivo Y28 5G. Customers may also have an option to buy the phone with an EMI starting as low as Rs. 31 per day.

Leaked Vivo Y28 5G promotional image

Photo Credit: Appuals

Meanwhile, a promotional image shared in the report shows the design of the Vivo Y28 5G. A dual rear camera setup is seen on the handset with separate circular units arranged vertically on the top left corner of the back panel. A circular LED flash appears to be placed below the second camera. The volume rocker and power button are seen on the right side of the handset.

A MySmartPrice report claims that the Vivo Y28 5G was recently spotted on Bluetooth SIG and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) websites. The listings have suggested that the phone may carry a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset paired with a Mali G57 MP2 GPU. The handset is expected to include a 50-megapixel main camera sensor. It is also said to pack a 5,000mAh battery.

The Vivo Y27 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The phone ships with Android 13-based FuntouchOS 13 and features a 6.64-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,388 pixels) LCD panel.

In the camera department, the Vivo Y27 5G comes with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor alongside an LED flash unit at the back. The front camera houses an 8-megapixel sensor placed in a waterdrop-style notch at the top of the display. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging support via a USB Type-C port. It gets 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC (region dependent), GPS/ A-GPS, FM Radio and OTG connectivity. For security, the phone carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Although the Vivo Y27 5G hasn't been launched in India yet, the 4G variant of the model was introduced in the country in July this year. The Vivo Y27 4G is currently priced in India at Rs. 12,999 for its 6GB + 128GB option. It is offered in Burgundy Black and Garden Green colour options. The phone carries a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.