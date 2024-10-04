Technology News
English Edition

Vivo Y28s 5G Price in India Reduced: See New Price, Availability

Vivo Y28s 5G was launched in India in July alongside the Vivo Y28e 5G.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 October 2024 15:51 IST
Vivo Y28s 5G Price in India Reduced: See New Price, Availability

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y28s 5G comes in Vintage Red and Twinkling Purple colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo Y28s 5G comes with an IP64-rated build
  • The phone has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The Vivo Y28s 5G sports an 8-megapixel selfie shooter
Advertisement

Vivo Y28s 5G was launched in India in July this year alongside the Vivo Y28e 5G. The company has announced that the price of the Vivo Y28s 5G has been reduced by Rs. 500. The handset is currently available in three RAM and storage configurations. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The smartphone is equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD screen and an IP64-rated build.

Vivo Y28s 5G New Price in India, Availability

Vivo Y28s 5G price now starts in India at Rs. 13,499 for the 4GB option, while the 6GB and 8GB variants are listed at Rs. 14,999 and Rs, 16,499, respectively. The phone comes with 128GB of built-in storage. It is offered in Vintage Red and Twinkling Purple shades and is available via Flipkart and the Vivo India e-store.

At launch, the 4GB option of the Vivo Y28s 5G was priced at Rs. 13,999, while the 6GB and 8GB versions were respectively priced at Rs. 15,499 and Rs. 16,999.

Vivo Y28s 5G Specifications, Features

The Vivo Y28s 5G sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 840 nits of high brightness level. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14.

In the camera department, the Vivo Y28s 5G comes with a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 0.08-megapixel secondary sensor. The smartphone carries an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. 

The Vivo Y28s 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support via a USB Type-C port. Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and Wi-Fi. For security, the handset has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It comes with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo Y28s 5G Price in India, Vivo Y28s 5G, Vivo Y28s 5G specifications, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Realme GT Neo 7 Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
Google’s AI Overviews Feature Reportedly Begins Showing Ads to Some Users

Related Stories

Vivo Y28s 5G Price in India Reduced: See New Price, Availability
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lava Agni 3 With Mini AMOLED Screen Launched in India: See Price
  2. Samsung Announces One UI 7 Update for Devices With These Features
  3. New Apple Stores Planned for India, iPhone 16 Manufacturing Begins: Report
  4. Google Pixel 9a Could Arrive Earlier Than Expected
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: See Bestselling Deals
  6. iPhone SE 4 May Feature Apple's 5G Modem, A18 Chip and Apple Intelligence
  7. Oura Ring 4 With Upgraded Sensors, Up to 8 Days of Battery Life Launched
  8. Apple's Latest Patent Hints at an All-Glass MacBook With a Virtual Keyboard
#Latest Stories
  1. IMF Asks El Salvador to Narrow Scope of Bitcoin Law, Limit Public Exposure
  2. Vivo Y28s 5G Price in India Reduced: See New Price, Availability
  3. Realme GT Neo 7 Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  4. Mount Everest's Height Linked to Ancient River Changes from 89,000 Years Ago
  5. Google’s AI Overviews Feature Reportedly Begins Showing Ads to Some Users
  6. Advanced Alien Civilisations Could Self-Destruct Through Climate Change, Claims New Study
  7. Samsung Rolls Out Passkey Support for TVs and Other Smart Home Devices
  8. NASA Voyager 2 Shuts Down Plasma Science Instrument to Conserve Power
  9. October 2024 Skywatching: Comet C/2023 A3, Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, and More Expect Over the Coming Weeks
  10. Gemini 1.5 Flash-8B With Lowest Token Cost Among Gemini Family Now Available
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »