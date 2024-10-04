Vivo Y28s 5G was launched in India in July this year alongside the Vivo Y28e 5G. The company has announced that the price of the Vivo Y28s 5G has been reduced by Rs. 500. The handset is currently available in three RAM and storage configurations. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The smartphone is equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD screen and an IP64-rated build.

Vivo Y28s 5G New Price in India, Availability

Vivo Y28s 5G price now starts in India at Rs. 13,499 for the 4GB option, while the 6GB and 8GB variants are listed at Rs. 14,999 and Rs, 16,499, respectively. The phone comes with 128GB of built-in storage. It is offered in Vintage Red and Twinkling Purple shades and is available via Flipkart and the Vivo India e-store.

At launch, the 4GB option of the Vivo Y28s 5G was priced at Rs. 13,999, while the 6GB and 8GB versions were respectively priced at Rs. 15,499 and Rs. 16,999.

Vivo Y28s 5G Specifications, Features

The Vivo Y28s 5G sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 840 nits of high brightness level. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14.

In the camera department, the Vivo Y28s 5G comes with a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 0.08-megapixel secondary sensor. The smartphone carries an 8-megapixel front camera sensor.

The Vivo Y28s 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support via a USB Type-C port. Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and Wi-Fi. For security, the handset has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It comes with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

