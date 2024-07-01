Vivo Y18 and Vivo Y18e with MediaTek Helio G85 SoCs and 5,000mAh batteries were introduced in India earlier this year. Now, the Chinese smartphone brand seems to be gearing up to unveil new models in the Y18 series. Vivo is yet to reveal any details about these models, but ahead of it, they have allegedly surfaced on the IMEI database confirming their existence. Like the siblings, the Vivo Y18t and Vivo Y18i are expected to debut as budget offerings.

Vivo Y18t, Vivo Y18i spotted on IMEI website

GizmoChina spotted the Vivo Y18t and Vivo Y18i on the IMEI database. As per the listing, the former has model number V2408 and the latter is associated with model number V2414. Besides the model numbers, the listing doesn't reveal any details about the handsets.

The Vivo Y18t and Vivo Y18i are expected to launch as affordable smartphones. They are likely to bring improvements over the Vivo Y18 and Vivo Y18e.

Vivo Y18, Vivo Y18e price in India, specifications

The Vivo Y18 and Vivo Y18e were launched in India in May with a starting price tag of Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 7,999, respectively. They are available in Gem Green and Space Black colour options.

On the specification front, Vivo Y18 and Vivo Y18e run on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 and feature a 6.56-inch HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 269ppi pixel density. Both models are equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 inbuilt storage.

The handsets have dual rear cameras. The Vivo Y18's gets a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 0.08-megapixel sensor. It features an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y18e features a 13-megapixel primary rear sensor and a 0.08-megapixel secondary unit. It flaunts a 5-megapixel selfie camera. They are backed by 5,000mAh batteries with support for 15W wired fast charging.