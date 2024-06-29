Technology News
Vivo Pad 3 With 12.1-Inch LCD Screen, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chip Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Pad 3 launch in China has been announced by the company and the company's latest tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, sports a 12.1-inch LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, and packs a 10,000mAh battery that can be charged at 44W via a USB Type-C port.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 29 June 2024 15:33 IST
Vivo Pad 3 With 12.1-Inch LCD Screen, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chip Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Pad 3 pricing starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,700)

Highlights
  • Vivo Pad 3 is equipped with a 10,000mAh battery
  • The tablet runs on OriginOS 4 which is based on Android 14
  • The Vivo Pad 3 is equipped with up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage
Vivo Pad 3 has been launched in China as the company's latest tablet. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset from Qualcomm, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The tablet sports a 12.1-inch LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 600 nits peak brightness. The Vivo Pad 3 runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box, along with the company's OriginOS 4 skin. It packs a 10,000mAh battery that can be charged at 44W via a USB Type-C port.

Vivo Pad 3 price, availability

Vivo Pad 3 price is set at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,700) for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, three other RAM and storage variants — 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB are priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,100), CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 35,500), CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000).

Pre-orders are open for the Vivo Pad 3 via the company's website, and the listing reveals that the tablet will be sold in Cold Star Gray, Spring Tide Blue, and Thin Rain Purple (translated from Chinese) colour options. It will go on sale in China on July 5.

Vivo Pad 3 specifications, features

The Vivo Pad 3 runs on OriginOS 4, which is based on Android 14. The tablet sports a 12.1-inch (2,800 x 1,968 pixels) LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and 600 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

It is equipped with a single 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The tablet offers up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage (the 128GB model features slower UFS 3.1 storage).

The Vivo Pad 3 supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and is equipped with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port that can be used for data transfers and for charging its 10,000mAh battery at 44W. It measures 266.43x192x6.57mm and weighs 589.2g. 

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 2800x1968 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 4
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10000mAh
Further reading: Vivo Pad 3, Vivo Pad 3 price, Vivo Pad 3 specifications, Vivo
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Vodafone Idea (Vi) Announces Increase in Prepaid, Postpaid Plan Prices From July 4 After Airtel, Jio Hike Tariffs

