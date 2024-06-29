Vivo Pad 3 has been launched in China as the company's latest tablet. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset from Qualcomm, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The tablet sports a 12.1-inch LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 600 nits peak brightness. The Vivo Pad 3 runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box, along with the company's OriginOS 4 skin. It packs a 10,000mAh battery that can be charged at 44W via a USB Type-C port.

Vivo Pad 3 price, availability

Vivo Pad 3 price is set at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,700) for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, three other RAM and storage variants — 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB are priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,100), CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 35,500), CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000).

Pre-orders are open for the Vivo Pad 3 via the company's website, and the listing reveals that the tablet will be sold in Cold Star Gray, Spring Tide Blue, and Thin Rain Purple (translated from Chinese) colour options. It will go on sale in China on July 5.

Vivo Pad 3 specifications, features

The Vivo Pad 3 runs on OriginOS 4, which is based on Android 14. The tablet sports a 12.1-inch (2,800 x 1,968 pixels) LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and 600 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

It is equipped with a single 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The tablet offers up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage (the 128GB model features slower UFS 3.1 storage).

The Vivo Pad 3 supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and is equipped with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port that can be used for data transfers and for charging its 10,000mAh battery at 44W. It measures 266.43x192x6.57mm and weighs 589.2g.

