Vivo Y28s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, IP64 Rating Unveiled

Vivo Y28s 5G has been globally unveiled. The smartphone, succeeding the Vivo Y27s 5G, is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with up to 16GB of dynamic RAM. It runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box with Funtouch OS 14 on top and comes equipped with an IP64-rated build. The handset also carries a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system. The phone is listed on the company's global website but its price and availability details are yet to be announced.

Vivo Y28s 5G design, colour options

The dual rear camera system of the Vivo Y28s 5G is placed within a rectangular module in the top left corner. The two sensors are vertically arranged in separate circular units within the island alongside an LED flash unit. The front camera, on the other hand, is housed within a centred waterdrop notch at the top of the flat display. The power button and volume rocker are on the right edge.

Vivo Y28s 5G has a glossy finish and is offered in two colour options - Mocha Brown and Twinkling Purple. It is listed on the global official website in a single RAM and storage configuration - 8GB + 256GB.

Vivo Y28s 5G specifications, features

The Vivo Y28s 5G sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 840nits brightness level. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded by an additional 8GB, and the phone also supports microSD cards up to 1TB. The handset ships with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14.

In the camera department, the Vivo Y28s 5G is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel secondary sensor at the back and an 8-megapixel sensor at the front. It also comes with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Vivo Y28s 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. It also supports dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth, 5G, and USB Type-C connectivity as well as NFC in select regions like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Taiwan, and Europe. The phone also carries a 3.5mm audio jack and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The handset weighs 185g and measures 163.63 x 75.58 x 8.39mm for the brown variant, while the purple version measures 8.53mm in thickness.

