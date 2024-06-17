Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra Prices Leaked, Said to Be Cheaper Than Apple Watch Ultra 2

Reportedly, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 could be priced similarly to its predecessor.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 June 2024 18:21 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra Prices Leaked, Said to Be Cheaper Than Apple Watch Ultra 2

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra could be equipped with a 3nm chipset

Highlights
  • The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra could be priced between $699 and $710
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 40mm variant could cost between $299 and $310
  • The Galaxy Watch Ultra’s support page recently appeared on the website
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 series could be announced at the next Galaxy Unpacked event, which is rumoured to be hosted on July 10. Alongside the Watch 7 series, the South Korean tech giant could also unveil the Galaxy Watch Ultra at the event. Reports have suggested that the company is working on a more premium smartwatch that could offer more features than the Galaxy Watch 7 series, although it has not been officially announced. Now, a new report has revealed the possible prices of the wearable devices.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra price (leaked)

In a report, 91mobiles leaked the possible prices (via tipster Paras Guglani) of the upcoming smartwatches by Samsung. As per the report, the 40mm Galaxy Watch 7 could be priced similarly to its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. But perhaps more interestingly, the Galaxy Watch Ultra could be priced lower than the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

As per the report, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 40mm variant could be priced between $299 (roughly Rs. 25,000) and $310 (roughly Rs. 26,000). It is also said that the smartwatch could arrive in Cream white, Forest Green, and Marble Gray colour options.

Coming to the Ultra model, the smartwatch that's expected to compete with the Apple Watch Ultra 2, will reportedly be priced between $699 (roughly Rs. 58,400) and $710 (roughly Rs. 59,300). Notably, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is priced $799 in the US and Rs. 89,900 in India for the 49mm variant. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is said to be available in a single Titanium Gray colour option.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra specifications (rumoured)

As per previous reports, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra could be equipped with a penta-core CPU fabricated on a 3nm process. The same chipset is also said to power the Galaxy Watch 7 series. The Watch Ultra could be available in a single 47mm size and offer 32GB of inbuilt storage.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is said to come with Wi-Fi and cellular capabilities. It might feature a titanium chassis, support dual-band (L1+L5) GPS, and offer water resistance up to 100m.

Earlier, a report found the support page for a device with the model number SM-L705F on the official website, which was said to belong to the Galaxy Watch Ultra. The page has since been taken down.

