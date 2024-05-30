Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro were launched in January in India with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC. Rumours about the Vivo X200 series have now started appearing on the Web. MediaTek's next flagship chipset — Dimensity 9400 — is said to fuel the purported Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro. The next generation chipset is tipped to come with the MT6991 model number. The MediaTek chipset, expected to rival the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, could use TSMC's second-generation 3nm N3E node.

On Weibo, tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) opined that the Vivo X200 series will be the first smartphone to run on MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 chipset. Vivo was also the first manufacturer to feature the previous generation Dimensity 9300 SoC in its Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro models. The Vivo X100s and Vivo X100s Pro debuted with the Dimensity 9300 Plus SoC.

MediaTek Dimensity 9400 details leaked

Additionally, another tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) tipped key specifications of the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 on Weibo. It is said to carry the MT6991 model number and could use TSMC's second-generation 3nm N3E node that is claimed to offer up to 34 percent lower power consumption compared to previous models. It could retain the core structure of its predecessor with a Cortex-X5 performance core at 3.4 GHz frequency.

An early Geekbench listing suggested 2,776 single-core points and 11,739 multi-core points for the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC. It is expected to compete with Samsung's Exynos 2500 chip and Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.

MediaTek unveiled the Dimensity 9300 chipset in November last year and it is currently used in flagship Android handsets like the Vivo X100 series and Oppo Find X7. It is built on TSMC's third-generation 4nm process technology and features a single prime core — a Cortex-X4 clocked at 3.25GHz, alongside 3x Cortex-X4 cores and 4x Cortex-A720 cores.

