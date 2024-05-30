Technology News
Vivo X200 Series Could Be First to Be Equipped With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC; Chipset Details Tipped

Vivo X100 series and Oppo Find X7 run on MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 May 2024 13:42 IST
Vivo X200 Series Could Be First to Be Equipped With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC; Chipset Details Tipped

Photo Credit: Vivo

MediaTek unveiled the Dimensity 9300 chipset in November last year

Highlights
  • First Dimensity 9400-powered flagship smartphones revealed in new leak
  • It is said to carry the MT6991 model number
  • Vivo was the first manufacturer to use Dimensity 9300 SoC
Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro were launched in January in India with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC. Rumours about the Vivo X200 series have now started appearing on the Web. MediaTek's next flagship chipset — Dimensity 9400 — is said to fuel the purported Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro. The next generation chipset is tipped to come with the MT6991 model number. The MediaTek chipset, expected to rival the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, could use TSMC's second-generation 3nm N3E node.

On Weibo, tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) opined that the Vivo X200 series will be the first smartphone to run on MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 chipset. Vivo was also the first manufacturer to feature the previous generation Dimensity 9300 SoC in its Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro models. The Vivo X100s and Vivo X100s Pro debuted with the Dimensity 9300 Plus SoC.

MediaTek Dimensity 9400 details leaked

Additionally, another tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) tipped key specifications of the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 on Weibo. It is said to carry the MT6991 model number and could use TSMC's second-generation 3nm N3E node that is claimed to offer up to 34 percent lower power consumption compared to previous models. It could retain the core structure of its predecessor with a Cortex-X5 performance core at 3.4 GHz frequency.

An early Geekbench listing suggested 2,776 single-core points and 11,739 multi-core points for the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC. It is expected to compete with Samsung's Exynos 2500 chip and Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.

MediaTek unveiled the Dimensity 9300 chipset in November last year and it is currently used in flagship Android handsets like the Vivo X100 series and Oppo Find X7. It is built on TSMC's third-generation 4nm process technology and features a single prime core — a Cortex-X4 clocked at 3.25GHz, alongside 3x Cortex-X4 cores and 4x Cortex-A720 cores.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro, Vivo X200 Series, Vivo, MediaTek Dimensity 9400, MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vivo X200 Series Could Be First to Be Equipped With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC; Chipset Details Tipped
