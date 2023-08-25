Xiaomi 13T, the successor to Xiaomi 12T, is expected to launch next month in the global markets. While there have been no official details or confirmation regarding the same, an unboxing video of the smartphone on YouTube has revealed the design, colour options and some of the key specifications of the phone. The handset has been teased to come in two colour options with a rectangular camera island on the back. The smartphone could be seen featuring a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor along with an LED flash on the back panel.

According to the leaked unboxing video on YouTube, the Xiaomi 13T will come in at least two colour options — Black and Green. Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (Sudhanshu1414) has also posted about the specifications of the smartphone, based on the YouTuber's claims. The smartphone is teased to sport a rectangular camera island housing a triple rear camera setup and an LED Flash on the back panel. The camera setup could comprise a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS support. The other two lenses are claimed to be an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Additionally, the phone is likely to have a glossy finish on the back. The power button and the volume button are shown to be placed on the right edge.

On the front, the Xiaomi 13T appears to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a centrally positioned punch-hole cutout at the top, which is said to house a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone could offer a refresh rate of 144Hz. It is also likely to get IP68 water resistance.

The Xiaomi 13T is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM. It could pack up to 256GB of storage and run on Android 13-based MIUI 14 skin out-of-the-box. It is teased to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The video also suggests that the phone will feature facial recognition and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

All these specifications also back up a previous report that suggested Xiaomi 13T will run on MIUI 14 and features a 144Hz refresh rate display and 67W fast charging support. The report also claimed that the Xiaomi 13T series could be launched in September.

