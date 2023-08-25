Technology News

Xiaomi 13T Unboxing Video Surfaced Ahead of Global Launch; Specifications Revealed

The Xiaomi 13T unboxing video surfaced on YouTube revealing the Green and Black colour options for the smartphone.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 25 August 2023 20:30 IST
Xiaomi 13T Unboxing Video Surfaced Ahead of Global Launch; Specifications Revealed

Photo Credit: Xiaomi Global

Xiaomi 13T will succeed Xiaomi 12T (pictured)

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 13T is shown to sport a rectangular camera island
  • The smartphone could pack a triple rear camera setup
  • Xiaomi 13T is teased to come with 67W fast charging support

Xiaomi 13T, the successor to Xiaomi 12T, is expected to launch next month in the global markets. While there have been no official details or confirmation regarding the same, an unboxing video of the smartphone on YouTube has revealed the design, colour options and some of the key specifications of the phone. The handset has been teased to come in two colour options with a rectangular camera island on the back. The smartphone could be seen featuring a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor along with an LED flash on the back panel.

According to the leaked unboxing video on YouTube, the Xiaomi 13T will come in at least two colour options — Black and Green. Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (Sudhanshu1414) has also posted about the specifications of the smartphone, based on the YouTuber's claims. The smartphone is teased to sport a rectangular camera island housing a triple rear camera setup and an LED Flash on the back panel. The camera setup could comprise a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS support. The other two lenses are claimed to be an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Additionally, the phone is likely to have a glossy finish on the back. The power button and the volume button are shown to be placed on the right edge.

On the front, the Xiaomi 13T appears to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a centrally positioned punch-hole cutout at the top, which is said to house a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone could offer a refresh rate of 144Hz. It is also likely to get IP68 water resistance.

The Xiaomi 13T is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM. It could pack up to 256GB of storage and run on Android 13-based MIUI 14 skin out-of-the-box. It is teased to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The video also suggests that the phone will feature facial recognition and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

All these specifications also back up a previous report that suggested Xiaomi 13T will run on MIUI 14 and features a 144Hz refresh rate display and 67W fast charging support. The report also claimed that the Xiaomi 13T series could be launched in September. 

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 13T, YouTube, Xiaomi 13T unboxing video, Xiaomi 13T design
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Baldur’s Gate III Is Coming to Xbox This Year After All, but No Split-Screen Co-Op on Xbox Series S

Related Stories

Xiaomi 13T Unboxing Video Surfaced Ahead of Global Launch; Specifications Revealed
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro May Arrive in These New Colours Instead of Gold and Purple
  2. Moto G84 5G Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  3. Infinix Zero 30 5G Pre-Orders in India to Start on This Date
  4. Xiaomi X Series (2023) 65-inch Ultra-HD Smart TV (L65M8-A2IN) Review
  5. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G New Colour Option Teased Ahead of India Launch: See Here
  6. Google's Pixel 8 Series Could Offer These AI-Powered Video Features
  7. TVS X Electric Crossover Scooter Launched in India at This Price
  8. Moto G54 5G Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimensity SoC, to Launch on This Date
  9. Here's When the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Might Be Launched
  10. Ahsoka to Aakhri Sach: Top Movies and Web Series to Watch This Week
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 13T Unboxing Video Surfaced Ahead of Global Launch; Specifications Revealed
  2. Baldur’s Gate III Is Coming to Xbox This Year After All, but No Split-Screen Co-Op on Xbox Series S
  3. Samsung Bezel-Less Rollable Flex Smartphones Tipped to Go Into Mass Production in 2025
  4. Pebble Game of Thrones Themed Smartwatch With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display and Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Feature a Flat Display; Dimensions Suggested
  6. Moto G84 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of September 1 Launch: All Details
  7. After Chandrayaan-3 Success, ISRO Next Plans to Launch Aditya-L1 to Study Sun
  8. Threads' Web Version Is Now Live Globally, Confirms Instagram Head
  9. Moto G54 5G Launch Date Set for September 5; Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimensity SoC
  10. Dune: Part Two Release Date Delayed to 2024 Due to Hollywood Actors’ Strike
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.