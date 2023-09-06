Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G were launched in India earlier this year in March. The handsets come with 120Hz AMOLED displays and ship with Android 13-based One UI 5.1. The phones are powered by octa-core processors with 8GB of RAM. They also come with a triple rear camera setup and are backed by 5,000mAh batteries. Now, Samsung has announced a few offers that allow customers to purchase the phones at reduced effective prices.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G price in India, availability

At launch, the 8GB + 256GB variant of the Galaxy A54 was listed at Rs. 40,999, while the 8GB + 128GB variant of the Galaxy A34 was priced at Rs. 30,999. With the newly introduced offers, customers can purchase the phones starting at an effective price of Rs. 36,999 and Rs. 26,999, respectively. The company is offering an instant cashback of Rs. 2,000 and an additional bank cashback of Rs. 2,000 available to ICICI Bank and SBI credit card users. Customers can also avail of a 12-month no-cost EMI option with zero down payment.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G specifications

The dual nano SIM-supported smartphones sport full-HD+ (2400 X 1080 pixels) AMOLED displays with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a vision booster support feature for increased visibility under sunlight. The Galaxy A54 model comes with a 6.4-inch panel, whereas the Galaxy A34 has a larger 6.6-inch display. They are powered by unspecified octa-core SoCs paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. The handsets ship with Android 13-based One UI 5.1.

For optics, the triple rear camera setup on the Galaxy A54 includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. The front camera of the phone is equipped with a 32-megapixel sensor.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A34 features a 48-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. The selfie camera comes with a 13-megapixel sensor.

The Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G pack 5,000mAh batteries and feature an IP67 rating for dust and splash resistance. The phones also support 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and USB Type-C port connectivity. Weighing 202 grams, the Galaxy A54 measures 158.2mm x 76.7mm x 8.2mm in size, while the Galaxy A34 model weighs 199 grams and measures 161.3mm x 78.1mm x 8.2mm in size.

