Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G New Offers Announced in India: All Details

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G are powered by octa-core SoCs paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 6 September 2023 11:48 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (pictured) is offered in Graphite, Lime, and Violet colour options

Highlights
  • Galaxy A54 5G sports a 6.4-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display
  • Galaxy A53 5G comes with a 6.6-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display
  • Both handsets feature a triple rear camera unit with an LED flash

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G were launched in India earlier this year in March. The handsets come with 120Hz AMOLED displays and ship with Android 13-based One UI 5.1. The phones are powered by octa-core processors with 8GB of RAM. They also come with a triple rear camera setup and are backed by 5,000mAh batteries. Now, Samsung has announced a few offers that allow customers to purchase the phones at reduced effective prices.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G price in India, availability

At launch, the 8GB + 256GB variant of the Galaxy A54 was listed at Rs. 40,999, while the 8GB + 128GB variant of the Galaxy A34 was priced at Rs. 30,999. With the newly introduced offers, customers can purchase the phones starting at an effective price of Rs. 36,999 and Rs. 26,999, respectively. The company is offering an instant cashback of Rs. 2,000 and an additional bank cashback of Rs. 2,000 available to ICICI Bank and SBI credit card users. Customers can also avail of a 12-month no-cost EMI option with zero down payment.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G specifications

The dual nano SIM-supported smartphones sport full-HD+ (2400 X 1080 pixels) AMOLED displays with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a vision booster support feature for increased visibility under sunlight. The Galaxy A54 model comes with a 6.4-inch panel, whereas the Galaxy A34 has a larger 6.6-inch display. They are powered by unspecified octa-core SoCs paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. The handsets ship with Android 13-based One UI 5.1. 

For optics, the triple rear camera setup on the Galaxy A54 includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. The front camera of the phone is equipped with a 32-megapixel sensor.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A34 features a 48-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. The selfie camera comes with a 13-megapixel sensor.

The Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G pack 5,000mAh batteries and feature an IP67 rating for dust and splash resistance. The phones also support 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and USB Type-C port connectivity. Weighing 202 grams, the Galaxy A54 measures 158.2mm x 76.7mm x 8.2mm in size, while the Galaxy A34 model weighs 199 grams and measures 161.3mm x 78.1mm x 8.2mm in size.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • Good
  • Good build quality, IP67 rating
  • Bright and smooth display
  • Decent performance unit
  • Great battery life
  • Five years of software support
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Minor software lag
  • Low-light camera performance could have been better
  • No bundled charger
  • Waterdrop-style notch looks dated
Display 6.60-inch
Processor 2.6 MHz octa-core
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
