Xiaomi announced a collaboration with Google on Sunday, ahead of the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC 2025) in Barcelona. With this collaboration, the Mountain View-based tech giant will allow its Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot to be integrated within first-party Xiaomi apps in the Xiaomi 15 series. With this, Gemini can find information and take action across several apps of the Chinese consumer tech brand. Alongside, the company also launched the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and Xiaomi 15 in global markets.

Xiaomi Brings Gemini AI Capabilities to the Xiaomi 15 Series

In a blog post, the tech giant announced that it has partnered with Google to bring its AI services to the Xiaomi 15 series. With this collaboration, the Gemini AI chatbot is now being integrated with several Xiaomi apps including Xiaomi Notes, Xiaomi Calendar, and Xiaomi Clock. This is the first time the Chinese brand is letting a third-party AI service provider access its first-party apps.

While Xiaomi did not reveal a lot about how this integration will function, it highlighted that Gemini will now be able to access information from within these apps as well as complete several tasks in them. These tasks likely include actions such as creating a new note, calendar event, or setting an alarm. However, it is unclear whether users will also be able to use Gemini to edit or delete a note, event, or alarm.

In the footnote, Xiaomi stated that the availability of the feature might vary by device, country, and language, and that Internet connection will be required. Users of Xiaomi 15 series will likely have to use the Gemini AI assistant to access these features. These are server-based features, and an Internet connection will be required.

With this integration, Xiaomi is also expanding its AI features, which are so far limited to its camera features and the China-exclusive AI-powered Super Xiao AI assistant. The Xiaomi 15 series also gets Google's Circle to Search, which is an AI-powered visual lookup feature.

Xiaomi Reveals HyperOS 2 Rollout Timeline

Meanwhile, in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of Xiaomi announced that the HyperOS 2 operating system will now be globally available out-of-the-box with the Xiaomi 15 series and give users early access to the Hyper AI suite of features. The company, however, did not delve too much into the AI features that users will get to try out. The announcement also hints at the Chinese brand's ambition to rival Samsung's Galaxy AI features and Oppo's suite of in-house AI tools.

As per the post, the HyperOS 2 with HyperAI is now available in the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra models in global markets. The company's recently released Pad 7 and Pad 7 Pro will also get the update out-of-the-box alongside the Xiaomi Watch S4 and Redmi Watch 5. However, the Watch S4 and Watch 5 will not be getting AI features.

HyperAI will also be rolled out to the Xiaomi 14 lineup, Xiaomi Mix Flip, Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, and Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro starting April.

Coming to HyperOS 2 rollout schedule, the company stated that the Xiaomi 13T Pro, Redmi Note 13 series, and Smart Band 9 Pro will get the update by the end of March.

The remaining Xiaomi 13 series, the entire Xiaomi 12 series, Mi 11 and Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, Redmi 13 series, Redmi Note 12 series, Redmi 12 5G, and Redmi 12 will get the update by May. In the same period, HyperOS 2 update will be released for the Xiaomi Pad 6, Redmi Pad Pro 5G, Redmi Pad Pro, Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G, Redmi Pad SE 8.7, and Redmi Pad SE.

Additionally, the Redmi Note 14 series, Redmi A3 Pro, and Redmi 14C will get the update between March and June.

