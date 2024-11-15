Technology News
Xiaomi’s Android 15-Based HyperOS 2 Update to Roll Out This Month: Global Release Schedule

HyperOS 2 comes out-of-the-box on company's latest flagship Xiaomi 15 series.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 November 2024 10:52 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi’s latest HyperOS 2 update brings visual changes across the board

HyperOS 2 — the latest Android 15-based operating system (OS) for Xiaomi devices — was introduced last month, building upon the success of HyperOS, which debuted in 2023. The Chinese smartphone maker has now revealed the roadmap for the global release of its update, and the Xiaomi 14 series will be one of the first handsets to get it. Additionally, HyperOS 2 will also be introduced on select Xiaomi tablets and wearable devices.

Xiaomi HyperOS 2 Release Schedule

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Xiaomi detailed that it will roll out its Android 15-based HyperOS 2 update globally starting this month. The first set of phones to get the update include the Xiaomi 14 series, Mix Flip, and the Redmi Note 13 series. Furthermore, it will also be rolled out for the Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4 and the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro.

Starting in December, the Xiaomi 13 series, Redmi Note 12 series, and several Poco smartphones will be eligible for the update, alongside more tablet models.

The full list of devices receiving the HyperOS 2 update is as follows:

First Set of Devices - November 2024

Category Devices
Phones Xiaomi MIX Flip, Xiaomi 14T Pro, Xiaomi 14T, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 13T Pro, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13, POCO F6 Pro, POCO X6 Pro, POCO X6, POCO M6 Pro
Tablets Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4
Wearables Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro

Second Set of Devices - December 2024

Category Devices
Phones Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 13 Lite, Xiaomi 12T Pro, Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, Redmi K50i, Redmi 13, Redmi 13C, Redmi 13C 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12S, Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi 12 5G, Redmi 12, POCO F6, POCO M6, POCO F5 Pro, POCO C75, POCO C65, POCO X5 Pro 5G, POCO F5, POCO X4 GT, POCO F4 GT
Tablets Xiaomi Pad 6, Redmi Pad Pro 5G, Redmi Pad Pro, Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G, Redmi Pad SE 8.7, Redmi Pad SE, POCO Pad

The company emphasises that the HyperOS 2 update will be rolled out to smartphones gradually.

