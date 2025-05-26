With the Xiaomi 15 series, the China-based company introduced HyperOS 2 based on Android 15 globally earlier this year. The development of its succeeding version is already rumoured to be underway. As per a tipster, the purported HyperOS 3 could be released as soon as in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, in line with the anticipated launch of the Xiaomi 16. This development fits with Google's rumoured release schedule of Android 16 which is speculated to commence next month.

Xiaomi HyperOS 3 Release Timeline

Tipster Digital Chat Station (machine translated from Chinese) shared information about the HyperOS 3 release schedule in a post on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. The OS, which is expected to be a skin based on Android 16, is said to see a released in Q3 2025. However, it is not the only operating system update that is expected to come out during the Q3 2025 launch window.

It is tipped to be joined by Oppo's ColorOS 16, Vivo's OriginOS 6, and Honor's MagicOS 10 firmware.

Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 is speculated to have a similar launch window as the purported Xiaomi 16 and thus, may come with the smartphone out-of-the-box. It is likely to make its China debut in September or October, in line with the release timelines of the previous editions such as the Xiaomi 15, which came out in October.

Meanwhile, the China-based OEM is also reportedly rolling out the stable HyperOS 2.2 update for as many as 12 devices in its portfolio. It improves upon the system fluidity and responsiveness, and battery optimisation algorithms. The company has bundled a redesigned notification management system and artificial intelligence (AI) features centric to productivity and camera. The latter is reported to be updated to Camera Interface 6.0, while HyperOS 2.2 is also said to deliver improved cross-device integration with devices in the Xiaomi ecosystem.

The device list for the HyperOS 2.2 update reportedly includes Xiaomi 15 series, Xiaomi 14 series, Redmi K70 series, Poco X7 series, and the Poco F7 lineup.