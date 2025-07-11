Xiaomi 14 Ultra has reportedly started receiving the latest HyperOS 2.2 update in India. The update is said to bring new features, shortcuts and performance improvements. The update reportedly carries the firmware version OS2.0.201.0.VNAINXM. It is said to include a redesigned camera app, along with newer icons and wallpapers. The update reportedly also features the June 2025 Android security patch. The update is said to be 1.3GB in size.

As per user posts on X, the HyperOS 2.2 update based on Android 15 is currently rolling out for Xiaomi 14 Ultra models in India. The stable update is said to carry firmware version OS2.0.201.0.VNAINXM. The update is reportedly 1.3GB in size, and brings the June Android security patch to the handset.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra HyperOS 2.2: Changelog

The screenshots shared of the HyperOS 2.2 update changelog suggest that it brings a handful of improvements and fixes to the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. It is said to optimise system animations, and bring a new design for the camera app with streamlined feature menus and optimised settings page. The standard watermark reportedly gets a new custom positioning feature with the update. It is said to have also added a shortcut to system navigation settings in Home screen settings.

Home screen wallpaper is said to now support blur effect with the HyperOS 2.2 update. It also brings improvements to the classic pages, full-screen indicator, and animation effects that appear while launching apps, as per reports. It is said to optimise the long-press gesture for the full screen indicator to reduce accidental wake-ups of Xiaomi Hyper XiaoAi.

The HyperOS 2.2 update reportedly enhances scrolling performance on content feeds in some third-party apps in the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. It is said to fix problems with wallpapers and animations when opening and closing apps, and fix a bug where gestures were not functioning correctly in specific situations. It reportedly also brings customisable Lock screen shortcuts with Lock screen wallpapers now supporting lens effect.

Xiaomi is expected to seed the HyperOS 2.2 update to more devices in the coming weeks. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra was launched in India in March last year for Rs. 99,999. It debuted with Android 14-based HyperOS skin, a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED display, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset under the hood. The phone has a quad rear camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 80W wireless charging.