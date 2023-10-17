Xiaomi announced that the company will soon retire MIUI and introduce the new HyperOS with the upcoming Xiaomi 14 series of phones. More details about the new OS are expected to be revealed as the launch of the Xiaomi 14 lineup draws closer. The lineup is likely to be released later this year and it will succeed the Xiaomi 13 series of phones, that were unveiled in December 2022. The current MIUI skin used on all Xiaomi phones and tablets has been around for almost 13 years.

In a post on X, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun confirmed that the company's new operating system, Xiaomi HyperOS, will be introduced with the upcoming Xiaomi 14 series. He did not tease the look of the new OS or reveal any other details about it. We should learn more about it as we inch closer to its release.

A tipster recently claimed that MIUI 14 will be the "last official major version" of MIUI. This now stands to be true. Xiaomi was also tipped to have registered a "mios.cn" domain and MiOS trademark earlier this year. However, it looks like Xiaomi will be calling its OS HyperOS instead of MiOS.

Meanwhile, the complete list of specifications of the Xiaomi 14 model was leaked recently suggesting that the phone will likely launch with a new operating system. The upcoming handset is said to feature a 6.44-inch Huaxing C8 OLED display with a resolution of 1.5K, a refresh rate of 120Hz, a peak brightness level of 2,800 nits, and Dolby Vision support. It is expected to be powered by the yet-unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which is likely to be paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

Like Xiaomi 13 models, the Xiaomi 14 lineup is also said to arrive with Leica-branded cameras. Its triple rear camera unit is tipped to include a 50-megapixel OV50H primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a second 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and another 50-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. The base model could pack a 4,600mAh battery with 90W wired, 50W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging, as per leaks.

