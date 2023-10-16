Technology News
  Xiaomi 14 Complete Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 1.5K Screen

Xiaomi 14 Complete Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 1.5K Screen

Xiaomi 14 is said to carry a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 October 2023 18:52 IST
Xiaomi 14 Complete Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 1.5K Screen

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Like Xiaomi 13 (above), the upcoming Xiaomi 14 might also get Leica branded cameras

Highlights
  • Xiaomi is expected to pack a 4,600mAh battery on Xiaomi 14
  • The handset might also get an IR blaster
  • Xiaomi 14 might run on Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
Xiaomi 14 is inching towards its launch as the upcoming phone's entire specifications have surfaced online, leaving little to the imagination of smartphone enthusiasts. The Xiaomi 13 successor is said to come with a 6.44-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution. It could be powered by the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The Xiaomi 14 is expected to be backed by a 4,600mAh battery unit with support for 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Tipster Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) shared a poster that allegedly lists the complete specifications of the Xiaomi 14 on X (formerly Twitter). As per the poster, the upcoming handset will feature a 6.44-inch Huaxing C8 OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen could support Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and is said to deliver up to 2,800 nits of brightness and DCI-P3 colour gamut. It is said to come with a new MiOS operating system

The Xiaomi 14 is said to run on Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. Qualcomm is expected to announce the next-gen flagship chipset later this month. Further, the handset might include a large VC cooling system for thermal management.

For optics, the Xiaomi phone might get a Leica branded triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel OV50H main camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor. The handset might also get an IR blaster that will allow the handset to double as a remote control for TV, Music Player, and other electronic devices. It is said to have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Xiaomi is expected to pack a 4,600mAh battery on the upcoming Xiaomi 14 with support for 90W wired charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. It is said to include dual stereo speakers and dual frequency GPS connection. Xiaomi could also include a two-in-one acoustic motor in the device.

The Xiaomi 14 is speculated to go official on October 27 alongside the Xiaomi 14 Pro. Since this has not yet been confirmed by the brand, all these details should be taken with a pinch of salt. 

Further reading: Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro, Xiaomi 14 Series, Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Dubai Onboards Solana as Blockchain Ecosystem Partner for DMCC Free Economic Zone
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Laptops From Lenovo, Asus and HP

Xiaomi 14 Complete Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 1.5K Screen
