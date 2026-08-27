Vivo Y500i was launched in China earlier this year as a mid-range offering in the Y500 lineup. Months after the unveiling of the smartphone, the tech firm appears to have started preparing to launch its successor in select global markets. The Vivo Y600i has been spotted on the Google Play Console. The upcoming handset has been listed on the database with the Vivo Y600i AI model. However, both phones appear with the same model number and device code, hinting that the two could be similar in terms of design and technical specifications. However, the Vivo Y600i is expected to ship with a few additional functionalities.

Vivo Y600i, Vivo Y600i AI Might Launch Soon Globally

The list of supported devices on the Google Play Console has been updated to include two new Vivo Y series smartphones. The database now lists the Vivo Y600i and Vivo Y600i AI with the same model number V2617A and device code PD2617. The early listing seemingly confirms that the smartphone maker will launch the two Y series handsets soon in select global markets.

Vivo Y600i and Vivo Y600i have been listed with the same device code

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Google Play Console

While the listing does not reveal any other details about the two upcoming phones, the upcoming Vivo Y600i and Vivo Y600i AI are expected to launch with an identical design and hardware. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y600i AI, as its name suggests, is said to ship with additional AI-powered tools over the standard model. However, the company has yet to confirm these details.

The Vivo Y600i will succeed the Vivo Y500i, which was launched in China earlier this year in January, at a starting price of CNY 1,499 (about Rs. 19,000), for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. To recap, the Vivo Y500i is equipped with a 6.75-inch (720 x 1,570 pixels) LCD touchscreen, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 16.7 million colours, and a 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Qualcomm's 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset powers the Vivo Y500i, which delivers a peak clock speed of 2.2GHz. The smartphone also features a 50-megapixel camera on the back with an f/1.8 aperture, 10x digital zoom, and autofocus. It also sports a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls. The phone is backed by a 7,200mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support.