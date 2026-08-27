Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Gemini Live Gets Spark, Hands Free Gmail Management and Personal Intelligence Features

Gemini Live Gets Spark, Hands-Free Gmail Management and Personal Intelligence Features

Google says the Gemini Live updates make the AI assistant more capable of handling tasks rather than simply responding to individual questions.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 August 2026 11:21 IST
Gemini Live Gets Spark, Hands-Free Gmail Management and Personal Intelligence Features

Photo Credit: Google

Google recently updated Gemini Live with a new speech-to-speech translation model

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Gemini Spark can now complete multi-step tasks for users, as per Google
  • Users will be able to manage their Gmail inbox using voice commands
  • New Gemini features also allow voice management of daily tasks
Advertisement

Google on Wednesday announced several new features for Gemini Live, the real-time conversational experience inside the Gemini app. The Mountain View-based tech giant says its new additions open up more avenues for users to manage everyday tasks through voice commands. Gemini Spark, the company's autonomous cloud-based AI agent, can now work with Google Docs, Sheets and Drive to complete scheduled, multi-step tasks. Meanwhile, Gemini can also summarise Gmail and Calendar updates as a spoken daily brief.

New Features for Gemini Live

In a blog post, Google said that the latest update to Gemini Live makes the AI assistant more capable of handling tasks rather than simply responding to individual questions. The company claimed that the new features are designed around the latest usage pattern, highlighting 63 percent of users talk to Gemini using their voice.

Among the most notable additions is Spark. It brings advanced agentic capabilities to Gemini Live. Following its arrival, users will be able to describe a multi-step task using natural language, after which Spark can work across Google Docs, Sheets, Drive and the web to complete it. Google said tasks can also run on a schedule over a certain period of time, including instances when the Gemini app is closed.

Daily Brief is also being added to Gemini Live. Citing an example, Google explained that users can ask, “What does my day look like?” and Gemini will combine relevant information from Gmail and Google Calendar into a spoken summary. The AI assitant will provide users with an an overview of their schedule and important updates without having to manually check multiple apps.

Another useful addition is the ability to manage Gmail inbox. As per the company, users can now use voice commands to instruct Gemini to search for messages, summarise emails, and perform actions such as starring, archiving or deleting them. They can also ask queries, including whether they have received any new emails or whether there are urgent messages from a particular sender.

The update also expands Personal Intelligence to Gemini Live. The feature, notably, allows the chatbot to connect to various Google apps and draw context to generate personalised responses. Using Gemini Live, it can do so based on spoken prompts as well.

Gemini Spark is currently available to Google AI Pro subscribers and above, while Daily Brief is rolling out to Google AI Plus subscribers and above in the US. The company says Personal Intelligence and Gmail inbox management are available to all users.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Gemini Live, Gemini, Gemini Spark, Personal intelligence, Google, AI
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Adobe to Offer Free Express, AI Skill-Building Resources Across Government Schools in India

Related Stories

Gemini Live Gets Spark, Hands-Free Gmail Management and Personal Intelligence Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 16 Display Tipped to Offer Ultra-Thin Four-Sided Bezels
  2. Vivo X500 Pro, X500 Pro Max Telephoto Camera Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  3. These Are the Best One-Time Investment Laser Printers in India
  4. Realme C100i With a 6,500mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
  5. Apple Event 2026: When and Where to Watch iPhone 18 Series Launch Online?
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 18 Fold Images Leaked Ahead of Launch; Shows Wide Foldable Design in New Colour
  2. Realme C100i Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, 6.75-Inch 120Hz Display: Price, Specifications
  3. OpenAI Rolls Out ChatGPT Ads in India for Free and Go Users; Says They Won’t Influence Answers
  4. Lava Bold N4 Lite Launched in India With Android 16 Go, 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
  5. Vivo Y600i and Vivo Y600i AI Appear on Google Play Console, Hinting at an Imminent Launch
  6. OnePlus 16 Tipped to Feature Ultra-Thin Bezels, Custom 165Hz Display
  7. Microsoft Will Launch Disc-to-Digital Feature for Xbox Games Next Week
  8. Gemini Live Gets Spark, Hands-Free Gmail Management and Personal Intelligence Features
  9. Adobe to Offer Free Express, AI Skill-Building Resources Across Government Schools in India
  10. Apple Event 2026: When and Where to Watch iPhone Ultra, iPhone 18 Pro Series Launch Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »