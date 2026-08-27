Google on Wednesday announced several new features for Gemini Live, the real-time conversational experience inside the Gemini app. The Mountain View-based tech giant says its new additions open up more avenues for users to manage everyday tasks through voice commands. Gemini Spark, the company's autonomous cloud-based AI agent, can now work with Google Docs, Sheets and Drive to complete scheduled, multi-step tasks. Meanwhile, Gemini can also summarise Gmail and Calendar updates as a spoken daily brief.

New Features for Gemini Live

In a blog post, Google said that the latest update to Gemini Live makes the AI assistant more capable of handling tasks rather than simply responding to individual questions. The company claimed that the new features are designed around the latest usage pattern, highlighting 63 percent of users talk to Gemini using their voice.

Gemini Live is moving beyond conversation to handle complex tasks on your behalf.



With new features in Live like Daily Brief, Gemini Spark, Personal Intelligence, and @Gmail inbox management, you can talk through your day and delegate your to-dos without missing a beat. 🧵 — Google Gemini (@GeminiApp) August 26, 2026

Among the most notable additions is Spark. It brings advanced agentic capabilities to Gemini Live. Following its arrival, users will be able to describe a multi-step task using natural language, after which Spark can work across Google Docs, Sheets, Drive and the web to complete it. Google said tasks can also run on a schedule over a certain period of time, including instances when the Gemini app is closed.

Daily Brief is also being added to Gemini Live. Citing an example, Google explained that users can ask, “What does my day look like?” and Gemini will combine relevant information from Gmail and Google Calendar into a spoken summary. The AI assitant will provide users with an an overview of their schedule and important updates without having to manually check multiple apps.

Another useful addition is the ability to manage Gmail inbox. As per the company, users can now use voice commands to instruct Gemini to search for messages, summarise emails, and perform actions such as starring, archiving or deleting them. They can also ask queries, including whether they have received any new emails or whether there are urgent messages from a particular sender.

The update also expands Personal Intelligence to Gemini Live. The feature, notably, allows the chatbot to connect to various Google apps and draw context to generate personalised responses. Using Gemini Live, it can do so based on spoken prompts as well.

Gemini Spark is currently available to Google AI Pro subscribers and above, while Daily Brief is rolling out to Google AI Plus subscribers and above in the US. The company says Personal Intelligence and Gmail inbox management are available to all users.