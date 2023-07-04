Technology News

iPhone 15 Pro to Come in New Crimson Shade, iPhone 15 to Arrive in Green Shade: Report

iPhone 15's green finish would be similar to the Green variants of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 July 2023 13:43 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are available in six colours

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 series is expected to be unveiled in September
  • The vanilla model is said to come in pink and light blue shades
  • iPhone 15 Pro models are said to come with a titanium frame

Apple is expected to unveil four new models in the upcoming iPhone 15 series — iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max — in September this year. While the Cupertino-based company has not shared any details on the upcoming iPhone 15 series and its launch, there have been several leaks in the past hinting at their design and specifications. As per a latest leak, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are said to be available in new colour options.

A report by 9to5Mac, citing a Weibo user, claims that the iPhone 15 Pro will be offered in a new “crimson” shade. The new shade "may be a little lighter” than the iPhone 14 Pro's Deep Purple colour, but “still very deep”, says the report.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are said to come in a new green colour option. This finish would be similar to the Green variants of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11. This corroborates a rumour from April. The vanilla model was earlier speculated to come in pink and light blue shades. The report also includes self-generated renders of the vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in new green, light blue, and red shades.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are available in six colours —Blue, Midnight, Starlight, Red (Product), Purple, and Yellow. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are available in Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, and Space Black colour options. 

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series in September. The Pro models are said to come with a titanium frame. As per a previous leak, the average selling price of the iPhone 15 series will be $925 (roughly Rs. 76,300).

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are expected to run on the current A16 Bionic chip, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could use a newer A17 Bionic SoC. This year's iPhone models are expected to get 48-megapixel camera units and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Apple, iPhone 15 Series, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plu, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro
