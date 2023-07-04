Apple is expected to unveil four new models in the upcoming iPhone 15 series — iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max — in September this year. While the Cupertino-based company has not shared any details on the upcoming iPhone 15 series and its launch, there have been several leaks in the past hinting at their design and specifications. As per a latest leak, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are said to be available in new colour options.

A report by 9to5Mac, citing a Weibo user, claims that the iPhone 15 Pro will be offered in a new “crimson” shade. The new shade "may be a little lighter” than the iPhone 14 Pro's Deep Purple colour, but “still very deep”, says the report.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are said to come in a new green colour option. This finish would be similar to the Green variants of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11. This corroborates a rumour from April. The vanilla model was earlier speculated to come in pink and light blue shades. The report also includes self-generated renders of the vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in new green, light blue, and red shades.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are available in six colours —Blue, Midnight, Starlight, Red (Product), Purple, and Yellow. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are available in Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, and Space Black colour options.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series in September. The Pro models are said to come with a titanium frame. As per a previous leak, the average selling price of the iPhone 15 series will be $925 (roughly Rs. 76,300).

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are expected to run on the current A16 Bionic chip, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could use a newer A17 Bionic SoC. This year's iPhone models are expected to get 48-megapixel camera units and a USB Type-C port for charging.

