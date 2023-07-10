Oppo Reno 10 5G First Impressions: Packs the Essentials

Oppo's Reno series of smartphones is known for its camera prowess and this year, the company has announced its latest Reno 10 lineup for 2023 in India. Oppo launched the Oppo Reno 10 5G, Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G (First Impressions), Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G and the Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro TWS Earbuds at an event in New Delhi. In this article, we share our first impressions of the Oppo Reno 10 5G.

The smartphone will be available in two colour options, Ice Blue and Silvery Grey with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and a second variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The brand has not yet announced the price as the phone will be going on sale only on July 20.

The Oppo Reno 10 5G in the Ice Blue colour option

The Oppo Reno 10 5G comes equipped with glossy chrome side rails which blends with the back panel and the curved-edge display. On the right, we get the volume buttons followed by the power key, while the USB Type-C charging port, microphone, speaker grille, SIM slot are located at the bottom. At the top of the smartphone, you'll find the IR blaster and another microphone for noise cancellation.

The Oppo Reno 10 5G can act as a remote control for appliances using the IR blaster

The Oppo Reno 10 5G sports a matte-finished back panel which shifts colour hues when viewed from different angles. The camera module does protrude a bit, and you can expect it to wobble a little bit when placed on a table. The Reno 10 5G comes equipped with a triple-camera setup on the back that includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, 32-megapixel telephoto camera with the Sony IMX709 sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The camera interface is exactly what you'd expect from an Oppo device and not much has changed here.

The Oppo Reno 10 5G comes with a 6.7-inch curved-edge AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a maximum rated brightness of 950 nits. The display is smooth when interacting, with content and is quite bright so watching video content should be a good experience. The display also houses an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo Reno 10 5G's display is HDR10+ certified

The Oppo Reno 10 5G sports a large 5,000mAh battery, which is quite impressive for how thin this smartphone is. It also supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, and runs on Oppo's ColorOS 13.1 which is based on Android 13.

The Oppo Reno10 5G is a premium looking smartphone which packs most of the essential features such as a large battery with fast charging, good display, and plenty of storage. However, its pricing will ultimately decide if it will be a hit or a miss with buyers.

