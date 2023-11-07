Technology News

Oppo Reno 11 Series Launch Timeline Leaked; Said to Sport a Periscope Camera

Oppo Reno 11 series is said to succeed the Oppo Reno 10 lineup.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 November 2023 17:43 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 11 (pictured) is offered in Ice Blue and Silver Grey colourways

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 11 series is expected to launch soon
  • The lineup will likely include a base and a pro model
  • The Reno 11 may not get a Pro+ model
Oppo Reno 11 series is expected to be introduced in the markets soon. The lineup is said to succeed the Oppo Reno 10 series that was released earlier this year in May. It came with three models - Oppo Reno 10 5G, Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G, and Oppo Reno 10 Pro+. The purported Reno 11 series is likely to launch with considerable upgrades over the preceding models. More details about the expected models should be known closer to a launch date. A tipster has now suggested a launch timeline for the Reno 11 series.

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the Oppo Reno 11 series may launch in late November. The tipster does not specify a launch date. The post, however, adds that unlike the preceding Reno 10 series, the Reno 11 lineup is unlikely to come with a Pro+ model. Therefore, it is likely that the lineup will come with a base and a Pro model.

The tipster adds that the Honor 100 and the Huawei Nova 12 lineups are also expected to be unveiled by late November and December, respectively. The Vivo S18 series and the iQoo Neo 9 series are also said to launch by the end of December, according to the tipster.

An earlier leak from the same tipster suggested that the Reno 11 series models are likely to come with curved display, periscope telephoto, and macro cameras. The purported handsets are expected to get a new glass back panel design. They are also expected to arrive with upgraded camera sensors than the ones in the Oppo Reno 10 models.

The triple rear camera of the base Oppo Reno 10 comes with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video chats, it has a 32-megapixel camera sensor. The Pro model is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary OIS-supported sensor with OIS, a 32-megapixel telephoto shooter, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens. The top-of-the-line Pro+ model carries a 64-megapixel periscope sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel Sony sensor, and an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 11 series, Oppo Reno 11, Oppo Reno 11 Pro, Oppo
