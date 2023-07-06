Technology News

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G First Impressions: Stepping on Familiar Toes

Is having 1TB of storage a good enough reason to pay attention to this phone?

Written by Roydon Cerejo, Edited by Jamshed Avari | Updated: 6 July 2023 18:30 IST
The Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G starts at Rs. 23,999 in India

Highlights
  • The Narzo 60 Pro 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC
  • It packs a 100-megapixel main camera with OIS
  • The phone has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 67W fast charging

Realme has just launched a new generation of its Narzo models, called the Narzo 60 5G and the Narzo 60 Pro 5G. Both smartphones are up for pre-booking and will go on sale on July 15. As is the case with most new launches, the prices of these new models have gone up a bit compared to the Narzo 50 series, but you also get improved specs and features. Today we'll be taking a closer look at what you can expect from the Narzo 60 Pro 5G, in terms of bundled accessories and features.

Realme is one of the few companies still including plenty of kit with its smartphones. The Narzo 60 Pro 5G ships with a TPU case, 80W power adapter, USB cable, SIM eject tool, and some documentation. You also get a screen protector pre-applied on the phone.


The Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G looks unlike anything we've seen before in the series. It actually looks a lot like the Realme 11 Pro 5G. In fact, you might as well call these phones twins, since apart from a slightly modified back panel, both are virtually identical in terms of design and specifications. One big differentiating factor though is the amount of storage you get.

The top-tier variant of the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G has 12GB of RAM and a colossal 1TB of built-in storage. This is the first time we have ever seen a smartphone in this segment ship with this kind of storage space. This variant is priced at Rs. 29,999. The middle option comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and is priced at Rs. 26,999, while the base variant gets you 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for Rs. 23,999. The phone comes in a Mars Orange colour featuring a faux-leather back, and a Cosmic Black option with a polycarbonate back. The latter has a very nice metallic texture under the plastic panel and is smooth to the touch.

The display on the Narzo 60 Pro 5G is a big talking point for Realme. It is a 6.7-inch curved-edge AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a full-HD+ resolution. In the short time I have been using this phone, colours seem punchy and brightness is more than adequate. I like that the phone also has a narrow chin so the bezels look even throughout. You get an in-display fingerprint sensor which sits a little too far down on the display for my liking. The phone feels very slick thanks to its narrow frame, the curved edges of the display, and the back panel.

realme narzo 60 pro FI cover gadgets360 ww

The Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G has a curved-edge AMOLED display

 

The rear camera module of the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G is sure to grab a lot of attention. The imposing design makes it look like it packs multiple sensors, when in reality it misses out on even a crucial ultra-wide camera. The main camera has a 100-megapixel sensor which is optically stabilised, and it is accompanied by a 2-megapixel portrait camera. Realistically, you get just a single usable camera, which is disappointing. On the front of the phone, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G uses the same SoC found in the Realme 11 Pro series, which is the MediaTek Dimensity 7050. You can read more about its performance in our Realme 11 Pro+ 5G review. The Narzo 60 Pro 5G features a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, and ships with Realme UI 4.0 software which is based on Android 13. The phone also has stereo speakers but lacks an official IP rating for dust and water resistance.

The Narzo 60 Pro 5G finds itself in a rather awkward situation within Realme's smartphone family. Given the fact that it's basically a twin of the 11 Pro 5G, and the base variants of both models are priced exactly the same, there's only really any incentive to choose the higher-end options, with more RAM and storage. You could also choose the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G which starts at Rs. 27,999 and has ultra-wide and macro cameras, a much higher resolution main camera, and quicker charging. We should have more clarity on which phone you should choose after we're done reviewing the Narzo 60 Pro 5G, so don't miss that.

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debeut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Realme, Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G price, Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G price in India, Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G specifications
Roydon Cerejo
Roydon Cerejo
Roydon Cerejo writes about smartphones and laptops for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. He is the Deputy Editor (Reviews) at Gadgets 360. He has frequently written about the smartphone and PC industry and also has an interest in photography. With over a decade of experience covering the consumer technology space, he is also an avid sci-fi movie and TV show geek and is always up for good horror flick. Roydon is available at roydon@gadgets360.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Comment
 
 

